State infrastructure spending breaches P1-T mark in 2019

MANILA, Philippines — A December spending surge picked up the slack in infrastructure spending caused by most of 2019, helping push full-year outlays way past target, the Department of Budget and Management has reported.

In a report released on its website Thursday, the budget agency said capital outlays rose eight percent year-on-year to breach the trillion-peso mark at P1.04 trillion. The total amount breached the P1.03 trillion programmed for the year.

Broken down, infrastructure spending benefited from massive disbursements in December, when capital outlays more than doubled to P193.8 billion. Prior to the last month of the year, outlays were down 3.1% for the first 11 months.

“Notwithstanding the contraction recorded in the first two quarters due to the delayed budget approval and the election ban, infrastructure spending ended with a positive growth rate as a result of the implementation of catch-up measures,” the DBM said in its assessment.

The report was released a few days after Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III vowed on a “full blast” implementation of the Duterte administration’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure agenda, even as the government’s hands appears tied up by its response to the coronavirus outbreak, highly concentrated on the capital.

While economic officials and analysts are already resigned to slower growth this year due to the global pandemic, all of them are also one in saying that infrastructure spending can work as partial offset to the slowdown.

Although disruptions in state function are expected, Thursday’s data from DBM show how the government is able to catch up on spending due to unexpected delays such as the four-month operation under an old budget and a 45-day ban on new public works ahead of the midterm polls.

“The fiscal gap widened…behind heavier public spending towards the last quarter of the year as line departments, particularly infrastructure agencies, catch up with their spending commitment to boost economic growth,” DBM said.

This was realized through various “catch-up spending measures” like a round-the-clock construction of major infrastructure projects, as well as “streamlining” of right-of-way acquisitions as well as speeding up payments to contractors.

Among other projects, infrastructure spending last year benefited from “completed or partially completed segments of big-ticket projects” such as the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, North-South Commuter Railway and the rehabilitation of Metro Rail Transit 3.

Flood control projects in key areas as well as the purchase of military equipment also boosted spending numbers, DBM said.

“The government will continue to accelerate public spending this year, particularly infrastructure outlays and social sector banner programs, to help buttress the 6.5-7.5% growth target amid the downside risks from the eruption of Taal Volcano, (COVID-19) outbreak, and weak global demand,” the agency said.

“Nonetheless, the government will remain prudent with public expenditures to ensure long-term fiscal sustainability,” it added.