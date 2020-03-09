MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
ATM
This file photo shows automated teller machines.
Philstar.com/file
Bank lending to slow anew as COVID-19 outbreak bites — S&P
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 5:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine banks will likely post another year of sluggish loan growth in 2020 and could see soured debts they held rise as contagion fears amid the COVID-19 outbreak sap consumer spending and disrupt business operations, debt watcher S&P Global Ratings said Monday.

In a statement sent to the media, S&P said it expects credit growth to settle within 8%-10% range in 2020, lower than their previous estimate of 10%-12%, as local lenders, particularly those with significant exposures to certain industries like tourism, take a hammering from the virus.

If realized, the credit rating agency said the country’s banks could see a second year of single-digit loan growth, snapping years of consecutive double-digit expansions. In 2019, bank lending slowed to 8.8% from 15% chalked up in 2018.

Meanwhile, bad debts held by banks could spike this year as virus-battered businesses grapple to service loans, S&P said.

“The virus outbreak will disrupt travel, hospitality, restaurants, entertainment and trade sectors in the near term. Consumers are likely to avoid public spaces and restrict travel due to heightened health risk; this in turn will hurt consumption spending,” S&P said.

“The banking sector's exposure to hotels and catering is about 2% while wholesale and retail trade is 12%. This is meaningful exposure and could translate to higher delinquencies," it added.

“(Non-performing loans) are likely to inch up further in 2020 due to macroeconomic headwinds,” it continued.

Philstar.com last week reported that the country’s tourism industry — which saw a stellar performance last year — is slowly feeling the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as travel restrictions meant to contain the epidemic leave thousands of airline seats empty and hundreds of hotel rooms and restaurants deserted.

READ: Tourism slowly feels impact of coronavirus

As of reporting, the Philippines confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 10 after several weeks of not detecting new infections.

Last week, S&P slashed anew its growth projections for the Philippine economy as the COVID-19 outbreak stokes fears of a worldwide recession.

READ: Coronavirus infection likely higher than reported in Asia-Pacific, threatens growth— S&P

But according to S&P, the country’s banks have enough capital buffers to weather any economic fallout from the virus, with an average tier-1 capital adequacy ratio of about 14%.

S&P also said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ move to cut interest rates should fuel credit growth, while further reductions in reserves should allow banks to set aside more funds for lending and to grow or pay down high-cost time deposits.

Meanwhile, local banks may emulate their counterparts in Thailand and Singapore and provide a relief to companies by offering moratoriums on repayments for badly hit sectors if the health crisis escalates, the credit rater added.

“While macroeconomic headwinds are likely to pressure bank profitability, certain central bank actions could mitigate the risk,” the debt watcher said.

The BSP in February said "temporary" regulatory relief were extended to lenders located in areas affected by the African Swine Flu (ASF) and COVID-19, including staggered booking of credit losses, waiving of penalties on reserve deficiencies and exempting their clients' defaulted loans — which can damage a bank's financial standing — from accounting books.

While a regulatory leeway is only typically given to lenders in areas under a state of calamity, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said like natural calamities, health emergencies like ASF and COVID-19 also have a "potentially crippling impact" on "key industries."

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A national security risk
By Boo Chanco | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Duterte, the PNP and the AFP disburse billions of pesos in audit free intelligence funds.
Business
fbfb
Black swan threatens the longest bull
By Wilson Sy | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Today is the anniversary of the bull market. At 11 years old, this bull market is the longest on record.
Business
fbfb
Philippines braces for COVID-19 impact
By Iris Gonzales | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Stock markets across the globe are tumbling, financial business districts around the world are looking like ghost towns and economies are slowing down.
Business
fbfb
MPIC mulls pullout from NAIA Consortium
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
A super consortium seeking to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is at risk of losing one of its members...
Business
fbfb
MCWM plans to build waste-to-energy facility
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The unsolicited proposal of Metro Clark Waste Management Corp. to build a waste-to-energy facility is expected to address...
Business
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
McDonald’s Philippines sustains 2-digit growth
18 hours ago
Quick service restaurant giant McDonald’s Philippines, majority owned and led by its chairman and founder George T....
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
UnionBank partners with Germany-based Wirecard
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines has partnered with Germany-based financial services provider Wirecard AG to make...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Government allots P760 million to boost rice production in Western Visayas
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is allocating P760 million to improve Western Visayas’ rice industry.
Business
fbfb
Economic cluster to discuss COVID-19 impact
By Mary Grace Padin | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The Duterte administration’s Economic Development Cluster is set to meet tomorrow to discuss the potential economic impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Department of...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Investors likely to stay away from market this week
By Iris Gonzales | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Stock market investors are expected to stay away from the market this week as continuing fears over the unabated spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 have put dark clouds over business sentiment.
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with