Reserves back up to $87.6 billion in end-February — BSP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines increased its gross foreign reserves in end-February, highly due to an increase in the central bank's offshore investments as well as special drawing rights (SDR) in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Reserves, which serve as buffer funds in times of external shocks, rose to $87.61 billion as of the end of last month, up from $86.87 billion the prior month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported on Friday.

Gross reserves, which include gold, foreign investments as well as foreign currencies like the dollar and euro, were sufficient to fund 7.7 months worth of imports, a comfortable level falling above the global standard of at least six months cover.

Reserves were also equivalent to 3.8 times the country's short-term external debt, due within 12 months of less, based on residual maturity, the central bank said.

Broken down, reserves increased as a result of BSP's management of foreign investments, which accounted for around 86% of total buffer funds at $75.38 billion, up from end-January level of $74.36 billion.

The value of SDR- additional funding from the IMF which the Philippines may tap as needed-- also inched up to $1.18 billion in the same period, data showed.

The increases more than offset the decline in BSP's foreign exchange holdings to $2.45 billion. This segment is composed of money in mostly tradable currencies like the US dollar, euro, sterling and Japanese yen.

Outside SDR, reserves parked with the IMF dipped slightly to $586.4 billion. The value of gold holdings, meanwhile, was steady at $8.02 billion, data showed.