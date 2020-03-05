Filipinos to miss Korea's cherry blossoms as airlines keep flight suspensions

MANILA, Philippines — Peter Paul Pamintuan, a 25-year-old graphic designer, thought he made a mistake canceling his flight to South Korea with his brother this month, after the Philippine government lifted its travel ban there last Tuesday.

“We were very sad,” Pamintuan said in an interview. “It’s really a hassle (for us).”

Pamintuan would soon find out he made the right decision. While the lifting of the ban got his hopes up like many Filipino travelers looking to catch cherry blossoms later this month, local airlines were not easily convinced it is time to resume regular Korea routes, at least for the time being.

Just like any commodity, flight routes are governed by supply and demand, and airline officials who spoke with Philstar.com said even without the ban, many travelers remained too spooked by the spread of Coronavirus Disease-19 (COVID-19) to consider flying.

As of Monday, a total of 788 flights were already grounded as a result of travel restrictions and low number of travelers, data from the Civil Aeronautics Board showed. Of the total, 219 flights to and from South Korea were barred from taking off, 87 of which, accounting for nearly 40%, were from local airlines.

“Now that restrictions have been eased, it does not automatically follow that flights are restored,” Philippine Airlines (PAL) spokesperson Maria Cielo Villaluna said in a phone interview.

“Passenger demand has to be factored in the decision-making process,” she added.



PAL typically flies 80 times a month to Incheon through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, but for March that number has been trimmed to 15. Villaluna said resuming regular flights on April is on the table, but that would still depend on passenger demand.

As it is, the flag carrier is already losing money, recording a third consecutive year of net loss worth P10.6 billion last year. Last week, the listed firm even had to let go “about 300” employees under a “restructuring” meant to cope with operating losses caused by minimal number of people travelling during the outbreak.

Refunds would continue, Villaluna said, but for affected passengers who opt to proceed with their trips, she said the airline would try to accommodate them on available flights whenever possible.

Budget carriers

The same strategy is being observed by budget carriers, which were also not too quick to restart their regular Korea trips. Hours before the travel ban on Filipinos was lifted, AirAsia Philippines announced that “some” of its flights to and from Incheon and Busan would be canceled.

When the ban was lifted, Kelly Austria, public relations consultant for the airline, said flight cancellations and easing of the ban “are not in conflict with each other.”

“We are witnessing subdued demand for travel in some of our key markets and as such we are making changes to our network to reflect consumer demand,” Austria explained.

“We continue to accommodate guests on available flights,” she added.

A total of eight flights from March 4 to 28 were suspended by airline last Tuesday, a small percentage of 90 roundtrip weekly flights AirAsia takes from Manila, Clark, or Kalibo to Incheon or Busan.

“While (some) flights to South Korea still push through, we continue to monitor and review loads,” Austria said.

For its part, Cebu Pacific, through its corporate communications director Charo Lagamon, said there are “no updates yet” on whether the airline would fly again to South Korea, a route it used to service 40 times a week through Manila.

“In terms of bookings, we are seeing these (passengers) come in…, but it’s muted versus the past years when people are already planning for summer peak season,” Lagamon said.

Cebu Pacific is yet to report its full-year 2019 financial performance, but from January to September 2019, its net income ballooned 143% annually to P6.75 billion, financial statements showed.

With the aviation industry resigned to a challenging year ahead, airlines are pinning hopes to recover some losses from the domestic market. Cebu Pacific held its popular “piso” fare sale for three days ending Thursday, covering local destinations. Meanwhile, PAL is offering discounted fares that go as low as P80, apart from taxes and fees, until March 8.

“We are focusing more on recalibrating our network to stimulate domestic travel,” Lagamon said.

READ: Local carriers eye more cost cutting