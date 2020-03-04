Future proofing our workers

A number of companies have shed workers over the past few weeks. Some, like Honda, claim they are reorganizing for greater efficiency. It is better for them to produce the models being made here in Thailand for economies of scale.

Philippine Airlines is forced to shed workers because it is bleeding. The airline didn’t do well the past two years and with the coronavirus, things will only get worse. With losses now at a billion pesos a month, they are in survival mode.

Nissan is leaving for the same reason as Honda. Wells Fargo’s departure is likely tech related… new technology will enable them to get the work done back in the US.

There are other layoffs that do not land in the newspapers. For instance, many entry level jobs in our Business Process Outsource (BPO) industry are being lost because better technology enabled offshore clients to eliminate jobs or bring them to the “cloud”.

Jake Saper, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, in an opinion piece posted at Linked-in, explained that “the reality is that off-shoring is only an intermediate step; the end-game for most of these tasks is automation.

“As technology improves, automation will increase and spread… the reality is that the jobs of the future aren’t going to China or Mexico; they’re going to the cloud.”

There was a time when even high school dropouts were being given jobs in our BPO industry. Those days are over. Higher and higher skills are now necessary to keep working in BPOs. Unfortunately, we are unable to educate our young people to fill in those jobs.

I remember when Mariels Almeda Winhoffer was country manager of IBM Philippines, she launched what was at the beginning a one-woman campaign to get our institutions interested in training our youth to handle Big Data analytics. Perhaps it was sparked by her frustration to fill positions in IBM because there were not enough qualified people locally available.

She got CHED interested enough to support a project to prepare a college curriculum that will help the country benefit from the high demand for people with skills to handle Big Data.

A couple of universities adopted the curriculum and Mariels got reassigned back to the US. I am sure the gap in trained people she was trying to fill is still there.

I am glad to hear that NEDA is spearheading the creation of a Data Science Institute. According to NEDA director-general Ernesto M. Pernia, NEDA is getting the help of Australia and the Carnegie Mellon University in Australia (CMU-A) to set up the institute. The idea is to enable government managers to build data analytics and business intelligence skills and capability.

Beyond that, Pernia also wants a “suprastructure” that involves quality education for a Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) ecosystem.

“What I envision is for academics — scientists and engineers — build and work on the supply side of the STI ecosystem.” Efficiency in the delivery of government services can be vastly improved by harnessing technology.

Pernia said we have to prepare for the displacements that may be caused by “the era of new globalization, characterized by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity or VUCA.” Workers, he said, must be trained to help them adapt to changing times.

“With creative destruction, some individuals are likely to be worse off than others,” Pernia said as he pointed out that unless armed by data analytics acumen and training, some people in the workplace who could only perform basic spreadsheet operations may be displaced.

To start with, Pernia is thinking of training that covers data management, advanced visualization techniques, analytics and machine learning, business intelligence and project management.

We obviously need to go beyond training government managers in handling Big Data. A wider participation of schools and universities in training more of our young people is necessary.

The Asian Institute of Management now has a top-level course, but not everyone can go to AIM. Maybe the universities of LGUs like Makati and Manila can also start training students for Big Data analytics.

It is not going to be easy. Students have to be ready to learn. Recent reports show public school pupils can’t read nor write appropriate to their age and educational level. They probably aren’t very good in math too.

The Secretary of Education once conceded that they have difficulty recruiting good teachers in English, Math and Science. Unless students have a good grounding in Reading, Math and Science, we can’t achieve much.

If we want to be competitive in the digital age, we have to start very early as in Grade One. We need a total program that starts in assuring proper nutrition for young children so their brains develop appropriate to their age. Poor nutrition at an early age negatively affects brain development that affects ability to learn.

It is tempting to just call for bigger budgets as in throwing more money at the problem and thinking it will be solved. But unless we have a real strategy, we will just waste time and money.

Some of it also depends on social attitudes. We don’t show enough appreciation for good teachers. It isn’t just a matter of raising salaries because we are doing that. Better working conditions and recognition of heroic efforts should help.

There are those who express optimism that because we have a large number of working age people, our economy can benefit from a demographic dividend. But unless they can get good jobs in the digital economy, they will just swell the ranks of the unemployed and underemployed.

Today, the BPO industry is one of two legs of our economy, the other being OFWs. Unless we can future proof our workers through better education and training, our BPOs cannot deliver as much as the industry is delivering now.

The basics seem obvious enough. We need to future proof our workers. No ifs and buts.

Boo Chanco’s e-mail address is bchanco@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @boochanco