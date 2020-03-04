RLC sells out China condo; 2019 profit rises 6%

MANILA, Philippines — Gokongwei-owned property developer Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) remains unfazed by the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in China, saying its residential condominium in Chengdu has already been sold out and was not affected by the outbreak.

The company posted a net income of P8.7 billion last year, up six percent on consolidated revenue of P30.58 billion as it poured in capital expenditures of P25.40 billion.

This as revenue recognition for the company’s Chengdu Ban Bien Jie project in the amount of P8.84 billion supposed to have been made in the third quarter last year was deferred by the external auditor to adopt the accounting standard practiced in China.

But RLC president Frederick Go said the project in China did not feel the negative impact of COVID-19.

“The first phase of the Chengdu Ban Bien Jie project has been well received and we are expecting the handover to be completed within the second half of this year,” Go said.

“Things seem to be slowly normalizing already,” he said.

While the project’s Phase 1 residential condos have been fully sold, payments fully collected, and construction completed, the external auditor chose to defer the revenue recognition after turnover of units to the buyers.

RLC has different businesses such as malls, condominium, offices and industrial leasing.

Among the segments, the office buildings unit posted a 24 percent growth in topline to P5.32 billion from P4.29 billion a year earlier due to higher rental rates and improved occupancy rates for its existing office buildings.

RLC now has total leasable of 592,000 square meters.

Another segment, RLC’s Hotels and Resorts, grew its revenue 23 percent to P2.43 billion versus the P1.98 billion posted a year ago.

The Industrial and Integrated Developments Division reported total warehouse revenue at P138 million, up two percent.

For the residential division, RLC noted a five percent like in total revenue to P9.13 billion compared to P8.66 billion in 2018.

The company’s new project launches last year include The Sapphire Bloc East Tower and the third tower of the Sapphire Bloc compound in Ortigas