Philippines optimistic on WTO case vs Thailand

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is optimistic the World Trade Organization (WTO) would allow the country to exercise its right to get compensation and pursue counter measures against Thailand in relation to a cigarette tax case the Philippines won.

“We do not want to preempt what the WTO-DSB (Dispute Settlement Body) will or will not do. But we are confident that the WTO and its members will uphold the exercise of substantive rights by a decent and responsible member (Philippines) which has been abiding by WTO rules,” Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, the Philippines’ chief WTO negotiator, said yesterday.

He said the Philippines believes the WTO and its members would see the tactics being used by Thailand to impair the country from exercising its substantive rights.

The Philippines’ intention to exercise its right to retaliate against Thailand was supposed to be discussed at the meeting of the DSB last Friday, but Thailand blocked the adoption of the agenda as it has a pending appeal against the WTO ruling.

To recall, the WTO ruled in favor of the Philippines on a cigarette tax case filed on behalf of Philip Morris Philippines against Thailand as the latter imposed higher duties on cigarettes from the Philippines.

Thailand’s appeal has yet to be resolved as the WTO Appellate Body cannot function without quorum amid an impasse in the appointment of its members.

“As the Philippines has already won the case as well as the two appeals on the case, it is time to say that enough is enough. We cannot let the impasse in the WTO impair our substantive rights. Hence we have sought authorization to already retaliate,” Rodolfo said.

The Philippines is looking to retaliate against Thailand by slapping tariffs on Thai vehicle exports.

This, as vehicles account for bulk of Thailand’s exports to the Philippines.

In case the DTI decides to impose safeguard measure or duty on all vehicle imports after it concludes its investigation on a petition filed by workers’ group Philippine Metalworkers’ Alliance, Thai vehicle exports would be slapped with double tariff.

Rodolfo said in a rules-based environment, those who break the rules and who go unpunished, derive the most benefits – at the expense of those who diligently abide by the rules.

“This is an opportunity for the WTO to reassert its relevance and decisively prove that it is an institution that protects the rights of those who follow the rules. The Philippines has and will exercise its rights and uphold the interests of Filipinos and of Philippine-based enterprises; and in the process, demonstrate that the WTO works,” he said.