Fitch unit downgrades Philippine growth outlook amid COVID-19 fallout

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy could expand “more modestly” this year, according to a Fitch unit, which downwardly revised its growth outlook on the country amid “intense headwinds” from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fallout.

Fitch Solutions adjusted its 2020 growth forecast for the Philippines to 6%, lower than its previous projection of 6.3%.

If realized, the Fitch unit’s new estimate would be faster than the 5.9% growth clocked in 2019, but would fall below the government’s 6.5%-7.5% goal for this year.

Fitch Solutions said the virus — which infected three people in the Philippines and nearly 89,000 around the world so far, most of them in China — is expected to hurt economic growth drivers, especially tourism.

Infrastructure development could also face delays amid a looming steel shortage and as talks on China-funded projects take a back seat. Meanwhile, contagion fears and weaker remittance inflows from virus-hit countries may hold back consumer spending, a major growth driver.

“The major risk to our view is a sudden surge in the number of domestic cases in the Philippines or a more prolonged impact on external demand,” Fitch Solutions said.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia on Monday said COVID-19 could shave one-percentage point off of Philippine gross domestic product growth this year, worse than their earlier estimate of -0.3% as the virus threatens to reach pandemic proportions.

Pernia said the inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) will meet “soon” to review its macroeconomic assumptions and projections.

To help cushion the economy from the negative impact of the coronavirus, Pernia said the government should ramp up spending and accommodate a wider budget deficit of 3.3%-3.5% of gross domestic product.