Government extends record P201.5 billon subsidy to GOCC in 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The financial support extended by the national government to state-owned corporations surged by 47.5 percent to an all-time high of P201.52 billion last year from P136.85 billion in 2018 to provide funding for additional programs and projects.

According to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), government subsidies extended to government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) have been increasing steadily since 2013.

Financial aid to other (GOCCs) jumped by 48.2 percent to P101.36 billion from P68.37 billion while subsidies to major non-financial government corporations surged by 68.7 percent to P69.61 billion from P41.26 billion.

Likewise, assistance granted to government financial institutions (GFIs) increased by 13.1 percent to P30.55 billion from P27.02 billion.

The national government provides subsidies to state-owned firms to cover their funds for programs and projects as well as operational expenses.

Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) received the biggest subsidy of P72.7 billion, accounting for more than a third of the financial assistance extended to state-owned corporations last year.

Last year’s aid to PhilHealth was 37.3 percent higher than the P52.95 billion it received in 2018.

It was followed by the National Irrigation Administration with P36.64 billion, Land Bank of the Philippines with P30.49 billion, National Housing Authority with P13.86 billion, Bases Conversion and Development Authority with P10.8 billion, National Food Authority with P7 billion, National Electrification Administration with P4.9 billion, Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. with P3.95 billion, and Light Rail Transit Authority with P3.69 billion.

For December alone, subsidies extended by the national government reached P25.4 billion or almost 12 times the P2.18 billion granted in the same month in 2018.

The BCDA received the biggest aid in December with P10.15 billion followed by PhilHealth with P7.16 billion, NHA with P3.67 billion, and NIA with P1.83 billion.

The Duterte administration adopted a catch up plan for government spending due to the delayed passage of the 2019 national budget.

The country’s budget shortfall widened by 18.3 percent to P660.2 billion last year from P558.3 billion in 2018 as it continues to spend more than what it generates through revenue collections.

Government spending picked up by 11.4 percent to P3.797 trillion from P3.408 trillion, while revenues grew at a slower pace of 10.1 percent to P3.137 trillion from P2.85 trillion.