Domestic trade slows sharply in Q4
Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - February 28, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Domestic trade slowed in both volume and value in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported yesterday.

The volume of traded goods within the country decreased by 45.4 percent to 3.95 million tons in the last quarter of 2019 from 7.24 million tons in the same period a year earlier.

Almost all of goods, or 99.8 percent, were traded through water, while the remaining commodities were transported via air.

By commodity group, food and live animals weighing 1.21million tons comprised the bulk of the traded goods at 30.5 percent of total.

Other top traded goods during the period were mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials.

Still in terms of volume, trade was strongest in the Bicol Region, National Capital Region (NCR) and MIMAROPA comprising more than half of the trade volume during the period.

Domestic trade in terms of value, meanwhile, fell by 27.8 percent to P127.76 billion from P177 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

In terms of value, machinery and transport equipment had the highest value totalling P54.23 billion or 42.4 percent of the total. Other commodities that had the highest trade value were food and live animals, and manufactured goods.

High-value goods were traded mostly in NCR, Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

The most favorable trade balance – where the value of outflow exceeds inflow – was recorded in NCR at P32.49 billion followed by Eastern Visayas at P15.55 billion and Bicol at P8.21 billion.

The Caraga region, meanwhile, has the highest negative trade balance of P23.06 billion where inflows exceed outflows.

The PSA compiles domestic trade statistics from coasting manifests and coastwise passenger manifests from major ports and other active seaports listed by the Philippine Ports of Authority all over the country.

It also collects air waybills from Philippine Airlines as source of domestic trade statistics from air.

NCR PSA
