BSP extends relief to banks affected by COVID-19, ASF
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - February 26, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is extending regulatory relief to banks that have sustained losses due to exposure to borrowers, industries and sectors severely affected by the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) as well as the spread of African swine fever (ASF) in more provinces across the country.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the regulatory relief was in response to the possible effect of the COVID-19 outbreak and the spread of ASF on the banking industry.

“This is in recognition of the potentially crippling impact of these events on key industries. We believe that the grant of regulatory and rediscounting relief measures is also applicable to financial institutions whose clients have suffered from adverse effects of these crises,” Diokno said.

The BSP chief said the temporary regulatory relief measures that may be granted include the staggered booking of allowance for credit losses, non-imposition of penalties on legal reserve deficiencies, and non-recognition of certain defaulted accounts as past due.

Diokno added the regulator would evaluate banks availing of the relief measures on a case-by-case basis.

In October 2018, the central bank institutionalized the grant of regulatory relief to banks and quasi bank impacted by calamities via Circular 1071.

While the circular is aimed at providing a framework to systematically grant relief to banks affected by calamities and to support their recovery efforts, its coverage may be extended to the COVID-19 and ASF events even without a declaration of a state of calamity in specific areas of the country.

Latest data from World Health Organization (WHO) showed there are now 79,407 cases of COVID-19 in 30 countries and 2,622 deaths.

The rapid uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea over the weekend sent markets tumbling Monday over concerns that the outbreak would turn into a pandemic.

However, WHO said the COVID-19 that broke out in Wuhan, China late last year is not a pandemic as it is not spreading in an uncontained way.

In the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) showed there are currently 126 admitted persons under investigation, about 105 of whom are in the National Capital Region (NCR).

There are only three confirmed COVID-19 cases of the close to 500 persons under investigation in the Philippines. Two persons under investigation died but tested negative for COVID-19.

On the other hand, the country also continues to see outbreaks of ASF with culled pigs nearing 200,000 even as the government maintains that the disease is tapering off.

In its recent follow-up reports to the World Organization for Animal Health, the Philippines said 130 new outbreaks have been recorded and a total of 191,641 pigs were already killed since the outbreak started in August 2019.

As of the latest data from the government, there are 2,891 cases of ASF in the country.

Other affected provinces include Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Tarlac, Rizal, Cavite, Pangasinan, and parts of Metro Manila particularly Quezon City, Caloocan City and Malabon.

The ASF outbreak occurred in China in August 2018. It has since spread to other countries including Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Ukraine, Zambia, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, North Korea, Laos and Indonesia.

