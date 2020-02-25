MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte wants a stronger partnership with multilateral lender Asia Development Bank (ADB) as the government seeks funds to bankroll its ambitious infrastructure program.

Duterte expressed his desire to boost the Philippines' collaboration with the Manila-based lender during his meeting with ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa at the finance department's office last Monday, a Malacañang statement said.

It was Asakawa's first courtesy call on Duterte since he became the 10th president of ADB in January.



"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday said he wants enhanced collaboration with the Asian Development Bank in various areas to push the administration’s development agenda," the Malacañang statement read.

During the meeting, Duterte expressed support for Asakawa’s vision for ADB, saying it is in line with his administration's strategy to accelerate infrastructure spending and human development and bolster the Philippines' macroeconomic fundamentals.

Duterte also expressed hope that ADB's participation in the Philippines' 'Build, Build, Build' infrastructure program would be "aggressive."

“We look forward to ADB’s enhanced support to our Build, Build, Build Program,” the statement quoted the Philippine leader as saying.

He also thanked the lender for its "unremitting assistance to the Philippines. ”

Asakawa vowed full support to the Philippines' development agenda and thanked Duterte for the government’s first-ever contribution to the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to the lender's lower-income developing member countries in Asia and the Pacific.

“ADB’s partnership with our host country, the Philippines, has never been stronger,” Asakawa said in a statement issued by the Manila-based lender.

“ADB is committed to supporting the government’s effort to reduce poverty and create high quality jobs for Filipinos by building a competitive economy and caring society,” he added.

The ADB chief also lauded the Philippine government for what it described as "remarkable success" in bringing down the national poverty rate to 16.6% in 2018 from 23.3% in 2015. The Philippines aims to further cut the poverty rate to 14% by 2022.

Asakawa also met with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and reiterated the lender's full support for the country’s growth and development goals, including infrastructure development and peace and economic initiatives in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Asakawa and Dominguez also discussed ways to improve cooperation between multilateral development institutions, an ADB statement said.

ADB said its lending to the Philippines may reach a record high of $3.3 billion this year, with about half of the amount funding the government’s infrastructure program. Its sovereign lending to the Philippines totaled $2.5 billion last year, higher than the $1.4 billion two years ago. Among the Philippine projects being funded by the ADB is the $2.75 billion Malolos–Clark railway, its largest project financing in the Asia and Pacific region.

Last December, the finance department said the Philippines would increase its borrowings from multilateral lenders ADB and World Bank as part of the effort to look for cheaper sources of funds for the government's infrastructure projects.