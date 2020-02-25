MANILA,
Duterte expressed his desire to boost the Philippines' collaboration with the Manila-based lender during his meeting with ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa at the finance department's office last Monday, a
It was Asakawa's first courtesy call on Duterte since he became the 10th president of ADB in January.
"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday said he wants enhanced collaboration with the Asian Development Bank in various areas to push the administration’s development agenda," the
During the meeting, Duterte expressed support for Asakawa’s vision for ADB, saying it is in line with his administration's strategy to
Duterte also expressed hope that ADB's participation in the Philippines' 'Build, Build, Build' infrastructure program would be "aggressive."
“We look forward to ADB’s enhanced support to our Build, Build, Build Program,” the statement quoted the Philippine leader as saying.
He also thanked the lender for its "unremitting
Asakawa vowed full support to the Philippines' development agenda and thanked Duterte for the government’s first-ever contribution to the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to the lender's lower-income developing member countries in Asia and the Pacific.
“ADB’s partnership with our host country, the Philippines, has never been stronger,” Asakawa said in a statement issued by the Manila-based lender.
“ADB
The ADB chief also lauded the Philippine government for what it described as "remarkable success" in bringing down the national poverty rate to 16.6% in 2018 from 23.3% in 2015. The Philippines aims to further cut the poverty rate to 14% by 2022.
Asakawa also met with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and reiterated the lender's full support for the country’s growth and development goals, including infrastructure development and peace and economic initiatives in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
Asakawa and Dominguez also discussed ways to improve cooperation between multilateral development institutions, an ADB statement said.
ADB said its
Last December, the finance department said the Philippines would increase its borrowings from multilateral lenders ADB and World Bank as part of the effort to look for cheaper sources of funds for the government's infrastructure projects.
