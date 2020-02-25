MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Photo shows BSP building located along Roxas Boulevard in Manila.
STAR/ File
Banks in ASF, COVID-19-hit areas granted regulatory leeway
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - February 25, 2020 - 11:07am

MANILA, Philippines-- Banking regulations were relaxed for lenders located in areas affected by the African Swine Flu (ASF) and Coronavirus Disease-19 (COVID-19), the first time such action was taken by the central bank as a response to health emergencies.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Tuesday "temporary" regulatory relief were extended, including staggered booking of credit losses, waiving of penalties on reserve deficiencies and exempting their clients' defaulted loans, which can damage a bank's financial standing, from accounting books.

While a regulatory leeway is only typically given to lenders in areas under a state of calamity, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said like natural calamities, health emergencies like ASF and COVID-19 also have a "potentially crippling impact" on "key industries."

BSP previously granted regulatory relief to lenders affected by the Taal volcano eruption.

"We believe the grant of regulatory and rediscounting relief measures is also applicable to financial institutions whose clients have suffered from adverse effects of these crises," he said in a statement.

As per BSP's Circular 1017, series of 2018, banks may avail of the relief for one year. "Banks that will avail of relief measures will be evaluated on a case-to-case basis," the central bank said.

As of Monday, 156 individuals are admitted for possible COVID-19 infection in 13 of 17 regions in the Philippines, Health department data show.

The country so far has three confirmed cases of the disease, two of whom had already recovered from symptoms, while one had died. 

Meanwhile, ASF infection, which is not known to affect humans, had been recorded in hogs located in select areas in Eastern Visayas, Davao, Central Luzon.

ASF COVID19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Local airlines hard hit by COVID-19 outbreak
By Richmond Mercurio | February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
The local aviation industry is taking a massive hit due to the coronavirus disease 2019 scare, according to the Civil Aeronautics Board.
Business
fbfb
Embarrassing power shortages
By Rey Gamboa | February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Nothing could be more embarrassing for the President going into his last 28 months in office than to be rained by yellow and red alerts during the summer months.
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN abides by tax, labor and corporate laws — gov't
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 18 hours ago
Embattled broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corp. pays the right taxes, follows corporate regulations and complies with all labor laws,...
Business
fbfb
Here’s looking at you CAS
By Kyle Andrew P. Isaguirre | February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
The quote “Modern technology has become a total phenomenon for civilization, the defining force of a new social order in which efficiency is no longer an option, but a necessity imposed on all human activity”...
Business
fbfb
Vivo is top 2 smartphone vendor in Philippines
1 day ago
Vivo takes 4th spot in the local smartphone industry.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Banks in ASF, COVID-19-hit areas granted regulatory leeway
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 hour ago
The central bank allows banks in areas affected by African Swine Flu and Coronavirus Disease-19 to stagger losses and exclude...
Business
fbfb
T-bill rates drop as auction more than 3X oversubscribed
By Mary Grace Padin | February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Short-term government securities fetched lower rates across the board yesterday as investors continued to swarm the Bureau of the Treasury’s auction facility amid ample liquidity in the financial market.
12 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Let courts decide on PSALM debt issue, says SMC
By Danessa Rivera | February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
San Miguel Corp. believes the government should let the courts decide on its contract dispute with the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp.
12 hours ago
Business
fbfb
DA to void unused rice import clearances
By Louise Maureen Simeon | February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Agriculture is bent on canceling the existing sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances of those who failed to bring in the volume they applied for to prevent palay prices from declining.
12 hours ago
Business
fbfb
ANI secures $100 million loan
By Iris Gonzales | February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
AgriNurture Inc. is getting long term financing for its expansion projects from global investment bank Vnesto Capital.
12 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with