2020 national budget requirements subject to documentation

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has assured that adjustments made in the P4.1-trillion 2020 General Appropriations Act (GAA) will be subject to proper documentation requirements to promote prudent fiscal management.

In a statement, DBM said concerned agencies would be informed of the increases in their appropriations and would be required to submit documents to ensure that the additional funds would be used for projects that are implementation-ready, and in line with the priorities of the government.

“The Congress-introduced increases in appropriations and new budgetary items in the FY 2020 GAA, which did not undergo the usual budget evaluation process…will be subjected to compliance with documentation requirements to serve as basis for the DBM in recommending the release of funds for the President’s approval or directive,” DBM said.

“This shall ensure that government funds shall be made available only for projects which are implementation-ready for the year and aligned with government priorities,” it added.

On Dec. 11 last year, the Senate and the House of Representatives ratified the final version of the 2020 budget, which allegedly includes last-minute insertions worth as much as P83 billion made in the last few days of the bicameral deliberations.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson warned that there were still lump-sum amounts in the bicam-approved budget as well as “vaguely described” projects.

However, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Majority Leader Ferdinand Martin Romualdez assured that the budget was passed with no pork and no parked funds.

The 2020 budget was then signed by Presiden Duterte on Jan. 6, a delay of about one week, citing the need to review the GAA thoroughly.

In his affirmation message, Duterte said the adjustments made by Congress shall be subject to applicable rules and procedures, and approval by the President.

“As a final note, let me emphasize that the increases and new budgetary items introduced in this act by Congress shall be subject to the national government’s cash programming and prudent observance of responsible fiscal management, applicable rules and procedures during budget execution, and approval by the President based on the programmed priorities of the government,” he said.

Upon the enactment of the 2020 GAA, the DBM issued National Budget Circular No. 578 to prescribe the guidelines on the release of funds for fiscal year 2020.

Under the issuance, the total expenditure program for 2020 was classified into For comprehensive release, or items to be released with the GAA as the allotment order; and for later release for items to be released using the special allotment release order or general allotment release order.