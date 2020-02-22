Approved CITIRA addresses concerns of stakeholders – DOF

MANILA, Philippines — The Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Reform Act (CITIRA) version approved recently by the Senate ways and means committee addressed many concerns of stakeholders, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

In a statement, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the Senate version of the CITIRA bill made many adjustments while remaining consistent with the key principles of the reform measure.

Sen. Pia Cayetano sponsored the measure as contained in Senate Bill 1357 during the Senate plenary on Wednesday.

“The Senate version addresses many stakeholder concerns, including the one-stop shop feature of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, issues on power costs, provisions for footloose firms and activities, and the length of the sunset period for corporations to continue enjoying their current incentives,” Dominguez said.

The finance chief noted that while there were differences in the House of Representatives and Senate versions of the bill, both versions, by large, agree that the country’s tax incentives system should be performance-based, targeted, time-bound, and transparent.

Under SB 1357, the corporate income tax (CIT) rate would be reduced by one percentage point every year from the current 30 percent until it reaches 20 percent by 2029.

The DOF said firms with qualified activities may avail of two to four years of income tax holiday (ITH).

They may also enjoy three to four years of the Special Corporate Income Tax (SCIT) rate, which may be extended by three or four years at a time, for a maximum of 12 years.

According to the DOF, qualified firms may also avail of the regular CIT tax regime with enhanced deductions for five to eight years.