MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Approved CITIRA addresses concerns of stakeholders – DOF
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - February 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Reform Act (CITIRA) version approved recently by the Senate ways and means committee addressed many concerns of stakeholders, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

In a statement, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the Senate version of the CITIRA bill made many adjustments while remaining consistent with the key principles of the reform measure.

Sen. Pia Cayetano sponsored the measure as contained in Senate Bill 1357 during the Senate plenary on Wednesday.

 “The Senate version addresses many stakeholder concerns, including the one-stop shop feature of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, issues on power costs, provisions for footloose firms and activities, and the length of the sunset period for corporations to continue enjoying their current incentives,” Dominguez said.

The finance chief noted that while there were differences in the House of Representatives and Senate versions of the bill, both versions, by large, agree that the country’s tax incentives system should be performance-based, targeted, time-bound, and transparent.

Under SB 1357, the corporate income tax (CIT) rate would be reduced by one percentage point every year from the current 30 percent until it reaches 20 percent by 2029.

The DOF said firms with qualified activities may avail of two to four years of income tax holiday (ITH).

They may also enjoy three to four years of the Special Corporate Income Tax (SCIT) rate, which may be extended by three or four years at a time, for a maximum of 12 years.

According to the DOF, qualified firms may also avail of the regular CIT tax regime with enhanced deductions for five to eight years.        

 

CARLOS DOMINGUEZ CITIRA PIA CAYETANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gag Order
By Boo Chanco | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
In past decades, when the quality of our national leaders was a lot higher than it is now, there is always a challenge to defend one’s position in Plaza Miranda. Today, our leaders seek a gag order instea...
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus stalls third telco player commercial launch
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Dito Telecommunity's says Friday the outbreak in China is causing additional delays to its rollout after raw materials needed...
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus exposes vulnerabilities of China pivot as more infrastructure delays seen
The semiconductor industry, which accounted for nearly 42% of merchandise exports last year, is mulling plant closures if...
1 day ago
Business
Makati Business Club ‘concerned’ about VFA termination impact
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
An influential business group said Friday it was bothered by the Duterte administration’s decision to end the US-Philippines...
Business
fbfb
Lucio Tan takes over as PAL Holdings president
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Taipan Lucio Tan has been named as PAL Holdings Inc. president, a position vacated by the passing of his son, Lucio “Bong”...
Business
fbfb
Latest
37 minutes ago
BSP tightens rules on disqualification, watchlisting of bank execs
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has revised its rules intended to strengthen the disqualification and watchlisting of directors...
Business
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Excise tax collection to hit P332 billion — DOF
By Mary Grace Padin | 37 minutes ago
The government’s excise tax collections are expected to hit P332.3 billion this year due to the increased tax rates...
Business
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Farmers lose P68 billion from rice tariffication law
By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
Farmers lost around P68 billion due to the effects of the Rice Tariffication Law, which saw the influx of more imported...
Business
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Stocks retreat anew as investors weigh earnings results
By Iris Gonzales | 37 minutes ago
The equities market returned to negative territory yesterday as investors take stock of the latest corporate earnings results...
Business
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Asia Pacific airlines expect $27.8 billion losses from COVID-19
By Richmond Mercurio | 37 minutes ago
Carriers in the Asia-Pacific region are seen taking a major hit from the coronavirus 2019 outbreak with a potential revenue...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with