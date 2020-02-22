PSA to improve Serbilis outlets in Pasig City, open 15 others

PASIG, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is in talks with the Pasig City government for improvements to be made in the agency’s Serbilis outlets in the city.

PSA Serbilis outlets process requests for civil registry documents such as birth, marriage, and death certificates.

PSA noted that the number of transactions in the Pasig Serbilis Outlet has been increasing rapidly, hence the need to come up with means to ensure efficiency in processing.

In 2019, the Pasig outlet accomplished 99.53 percent of the 272,266 converted requests within two hours (higher than its target of 85.0 percent).

It has also so far obtained the highest overall customer satisfaction rating of 95.7 percent among all Metro Manila outlets for the third quarter of 2019.s

“The collaboration of PSA and local government unit (LGU) of Pasig City will bring more efficient civil registration services to people. Moreover, PSA will continue to achieve more milestones in embracing new trends in the 4th Industrial Revolution as the LGU of Pasig City envisions “Pagbabago para sa mga Pasigueños,” PSA said.

Alongside the improvements to be made in the Pasig outlet, the PSA also announced that 15 new Serbilis outlets will be opened in the following cities and municipalities:

Bangued, Abra (Cordillera Administrative Region); Ilagan City, Isabela (Region I); Tarlac City, Tarlac (Region III); Malolos, Bulacan (Region III); Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro – MIMAROPA; Masbate City, Masbate (Region V); San Jose, Antique (Region VI); Tagbilaran City, Bohol (Region VII); Borongan City, Eastern Samar (Region VIII); Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur (Region IX); Malaybalay, Bukidnon (Region X); Tagum City, Davao del Norte (Region XI); Kidapawan, North Cotabato (Region XII); Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur (CARAGA); and Bongao, Tawi-Tawi (BARMM).