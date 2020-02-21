MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Share prices sustain upward momentum
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - February 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The local stock market managed to sustain its upward momentum yesterday although gains were tempered by  some profit taking.

Traders said strong corporate earnings, especially from banks and corporates, encouraged investors to go back to the market.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi), finished at 7,413.00, up 16.06 points or 0.21 percent.

Likewise, the broader All Shares index rose 13.78 points or 0.31 percent to close at 4,375.87, higher by 13.78 points or 0.31 percent.

However, the sectoral gauges ended mixed, with the holding firms, services and industrial indexes all ending in the red, while the property, financials and mining and oil, finishing in positive territory.

Total value turnover reached P5.791 billion. Market breadth was positive, 90 to 84, while 54 issues were left unchanged.

“Robust 2019 earnings led by the banks and properties sent the local market higher today by 16.06 points at 7,413.00. Volume and value turnover posted 1.9 billion and P5.8 billion, respectively,” Philstocks Financials said in a report.

In terms of specific issues, shares of embattled ABS-CBN Corp. rose 20.44 percent to P21.80 as hopes for its franchise renewal strengthened after President Duterte’s former special assistant Sen. Bong Go urged lawmakers to tackle the pending franchise bills of the media giant.

Shares of Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. rallied as well, rising by 1.54 percent to P72.40 after the company disclosed yesterday that its wholly owned subsidiary Robinsons Supermarket Corp. has divested its entire shareholdings in Chic Centre Corp.

“As Robinsons Supermarket focuses on its core business, Chic Center, a company engaged in manufacturing, is no longer aligned with its core capabilities which is retailing,” Robinsons said.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE PSEI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Partner
Learn how to grow your business with effective salesmanship
9 hours ago
Learn the ins and ous of selling and marketing goods and services when you attend Salesmanship Seminar 2020.
Business
fbfb
Businesses welcome economic reforms as political risks persist
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Progress on the amendments to the Public Service Act in Congress is a welcome reprieve to the business community battered...
Business
fbfb
Ecozone pledges up despite CITIRA threat
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Foreign direct investment pledges in the country’s economic zones more than doubled last year, even as there are indications...
Business
fbfb
Lucio Tan takes over as PAL Holdings president
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Taipan Lucio Tan has been named as PAL Holdings Inc. president, a position vacated by the passing of his son, Lucio “Bong”...
Business
fbfb
BDO’s Tan is CEO of the Year in Asia
1 day ago
BDO Unibank, Inc.’s Nestor V. Tan, president and chief executive officer, was named the Banking CEO of the Year in Asia...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Gag Order
By Boo Chanco | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
In past decades, when the quality of our national leaders was a lot higher than it is now, there is always a challenge to defend one’s position in Plaza Miranda. Today, our leaders seek a gag order instea...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Share prices sustain upward momentum
By Iris Gonzales | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The local stock market managed to sustain its upward momentum yesterday although gains were tempered by some profit taking.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
MPIC invests P250 million for majority stake in Los Baños hospital
By Iris Gonzales | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Pacific Investments Corp., the listed tollways and infrastructure conglomerate of tycoon of Manuel V. Pangilinan, is expanding its hospital portfolio.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Dito’s telco launch moved to March 2021
By Richmond Mercurio | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Consumers hoping for a “better” telecommunications service from new major player Dito Telecommunity will have to wait for another year.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Meralco accepts DOE terms for CSP
By Danessa Rivera | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said Manila Electric Co. has accepted the agency’s terms in its competitive selection process for greenfield capacity.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with