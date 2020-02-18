MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
novel coronavirus
In this February 18, 2020 file photo, workers disinfect the safety handrails and benches of a coach of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 at the Recto station in Manila on Monday as part of the precautionary measure against the Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-nCoV ARD) of the Light Rail Transit Authority.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman
‘Nationwide shopping sale’ seen luring local, foreign tourists amid coronavirus fears
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2020 - 8:04pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:57 p.m.) — Shopping is up front and center in the government’s drive to avert the negative impact of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) on the otherwise booming tourism sector.
 
Apart from discounted tour packages, accommodation and flights, the Department of Tourism said Tuesday it is organizing a “nationwide” shopping sale in malls across the archipelago to lure both domestic and foreign tourists.

'All the malls'

The move was announced a day after the Tourism department reported a new record-high of 8.26 million foreign tourists that visited the Philippines last year, and comes on the heels of government concerns that the tourism sector would take a hit from travel bans due to COVID-19.
 
"All the malls — Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao — will be participating," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a televised interview with the ABS-CBN News Channel.
 
Malls have become an integral part of Filipino's consumption, which powers around three-fourths of the Philippine economy.
 
A gauge of strong Filipino shopping consumption can be gleaned from the financial statements of conglomerates. Last year, SM Prime Holdings, the country’s largest operator of shopping centers with 74 malls, recorded an eight-percent annual increase in shopping revenues.

“Ayala Malls supports the DOT in boosting tourism and will participate in the proposed nationwide mall sale in March,” the mall chain management told Philstar.com.
 
With the expected influx of shoppers, Puyat said she is in talks with the Department of Health to ensure “precautionary measures” like body temperature checks and disinfectants are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
 
“We actually planned this months ago but we decided to continue it for the whole month,” she added.

Potential traffic jams

Since most malls are located in the capital, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) typically asks mall operators to suspend weekend sales and promos in a bid to prevent worsening the holiday-induced traffic congestion.
 
It is unclear if the current tourism plan to lure more shoppers to the malls was coordinated with the MMDA or with local government units for traffic management plans. The Transportation department told Philstar.com it is not involved in the planning of the program.
 
A vaccine is yet to be produced against COVID-19, which first emerged in Wuhan province in China last December and has since killed nearly 1,800 people, including one in the Philippines.
 
The virus prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to ban the entry travel to and from China, the country’s second largest tourist source last year, accounting for around 22 percent of total foreign visitors.  
 
READ: Philippines surpasses 2019 target of 8.2-M foreign tourist arrivals

Last week, the National Economic and Development Authority said the country’s tourism industry alone could lose P22.7 billion in revenues per month amid the coronavirus disease outbreak. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Third telco a dud?
By Boo Chanco | February 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Frankly, I am not surprised that the third telco is proving to be a dud. From latest indications, it will not be able to meet its committed target to start operation any time soon.
Business
fbfb
Dennis Uy’s Chelsea seeks government guarantee to cover P700-M loan
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Dennis Uy-led Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp. confirmed Monday it was seeking government guarantee to...
Business
fbfb
Eton Properties not for sale — Tan Say
By Iris Gonzales | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Eton Properties chief operating officer Karlu Tan Say, said her father Lucio Tan’s property company is not for sale.
Business
fbfb
Bacoor reclamation projects seen to yield P1.8 billion annually
By Iris Gonzales | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Development projects in Bacoor are being carried out in full consideration of environment preservation, said Bacoor City Mayor Lani Revilla.
Business
fbfb
Serves you right!
By Mary Anjanette Mandawe | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
In a nutshell, the obligation of a taxpayer is to pay the right amount of tax at the right time. Nevertheless, some taxpayers, individuals and corporations alike, tend to have shortcomings in fulfilling this obligation....
Business
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
EastWest Bank exceeds target, raises P3.7-B in maiden bond offering
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
East West Banking Corp. (EastWest Bank) said Tuesday it borrowed P3.7 billion during its maiden bond issuance, higher than...
Business
fbfb
10 hours ago
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by coronavirus
10 hours ago
Apple is to miss its revenue forecast for the March quarter due to the coronavirus epidemic, the US tech giant said Monday,...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Despite COVID-19, Fitch unit keeps Philippines GDP outlook
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
Fitch Solutions Macro Research is maintaining its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the Philippines for now...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
SM Prime earnings up 18% in 2019
By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
SM Prime grew its net income by 18 percent to P38.1 billion last year.
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Sugar wastes conversion into animal feed under study
By Catherine Talavera | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization is studying the potential conversion of wastes from sugarcane...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with