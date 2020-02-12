Dennis Uy’s Chelsea says no delays in third telco DITO’s rollout

MANILA, Philippines — Dennis Uy-led Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp. on Wednesday denied a news report saying there is a delay in the rollout of DITO Telecommunity, adding that “exciting news” will come in the following days.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Chelsea — which is a member of the consortium that forms DITO — said there is no truth to reports that the rollout of the new major telecommunications service provider will be delayed due to issues on securing permits.

“[Department of Information and Communications Technology] Secretary [Gregorio ‘Gringo’] Honasan also pledged to assist through efforts of the DICT to help secure permits faster to hasten the roll-out,” Chelsea said.

“Also as part of our strategic efforts, DITO has entered into an agreement with the League of Municipalities whose member-local executives assured ease of doing business together with DITO’s commitment to provide fiber connectivity and free WiFi to critical public places in their respective towns,” it added.

The DICT last month said it was assured by DITO that it is ready to start operations in July this year. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral