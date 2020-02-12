MOTORING
This file photo shows the Bureau of Customs building in Manila.
Philstar.com/Rosette Adel, file
Customs misses 2019 collection target
(Philstar.com) - February 12, 2020 - 3:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs failed to hit its target collection in 2019 despite posting a 6.3% growth.

In a statement, the BoC said it generated P630.47 billion last year, equivalent to 95.4% of P661.04 billion that the bureau had hoped to raise in 2019.

But the revenue collected in 2019 was P37-billion higher than 2018’s P593-billion.

Broken down, nine out of the 17 collection districts reached their annual revenue collection goals.

Despite not meeting their targets, the Manila International Container Port, Port of Batangas and Port of Manila collected the highest revenues with P164.404-billion, P152.222-billion and P74.812-billion, respectively.

“The Bureau’s effort to institute systems innovation, such as the Goods Declaration Verification System (GDVS) and the National Value Verification System (NVVS), also helped the agency sustain its collection in 2019,”  the BOC said. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

