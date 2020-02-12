MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
new coronavirus
A man (R) pushes a child (C) that sits on a suitcase as they wear protective masks to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in Wuhan peaks through a plastic curtain at the Beijing railway station in Beijing on January 27, 2020.
Nicolas Asfouri/AFP
Looming China slowdown presents 'even more trying scenario' for Philippine exports — ING
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2020 - 12:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Turbulence may be ahead for Philippine exports this year despite posting a surprise double-digit growth last December, as a looming slowdown in China, one of the Southeast Asian country’s major trading partners, will likely disrupt global trade.

Exports unexpectedly surged 21.4% year-on-year in December while imports sagged by 7.6%, helping narrow the Philippines’ trade gap in the final month of 2019 to $2.48 billion, 40.6% smaller than the $4.17 billion deficit registered a year ago.

However, lower demand from China as the corona virus disease 19 outbreak weakens domestic economic activity in the mainland could weigh on Philippine exports and economy this year, ING Bank senior economist Nicholas Mapa said.

On the other hand, imports could rebound this year as the government begins infrastructure projects, Mapa also said, adding that the Philippine peso could depreciate this year.

“The new year presents a different and possibly even more trying scenario given the imminent economic slowdown of China, one of the top export destinations and a major source of imports,” Mapa said.

“Given China's prominence in the global supply chain, we can expect external trade to hit a snag with global growth expected to decelerate in the coming months,” he added.

“The likely weakness in demand for Philippine exports will be reflected in lackluster manufacturing activity in the Philippines which should dent economic growth momentum in the Philippines further,” he continued.

Beijing had already been battling a slowing domestic economy before the new coronavirus emerged, disrupting businesses, travel and supply chains.

With analysts warning that the virus could cut into the country's already slowing economy, China's central bank has urged financial institutions to continue stepping up support for small and micro enterprises.

As businesses and factories in the mainland close due to internal travel restrictions to contain the SARS-like virus, a 20% drop in imports from China in three months could slash Philippine economic growth by 0.08%, ANZ Research said last month.

In December last year, China was the third top destination of Philippine exports with value of $835.15 million. — with a report from AFP

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tourism in the time of nCoV
By Boo Chanco | February 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Sayang, Jojo Clemente, president of the Philippine Tourism Congress, told me when I asked him about the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus on the local tourism industry.
Business
fbfb
Does ABS-CBN have tax deficiencies, unpaid debts?
President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly threatened to block the franchise extension of ABS-CBN Corp., creating uncertainty...
25 days ago
Business
Former ABS-CBN exec to head Udenna media, entertainment business
By Richmond Mercurio | 26 days ago
Former ABS-CBN executive Donald Lim has been tapped by businessman Dennis Uy to lead his group’s media and entertainment...
Business
fbfb
MPTC upgrades NLEX, SCTEX facilities
By Richmond Mercurio | February 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. unit NLEX Corp. is undertaking further enhancements at the North Luzon Expressway and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway to ensure better service for motorists.
Business
fbfb
Trade and economic development, 1898-1941
By Gerardo P. Sicat | February 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine economy began to move in sync with the rhythm of the American economy after it was acquired from Spain in 1898.
Business
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
Philippines economy to grow by 6.3% in Q1 — IMF
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
The International Monetary Fund expects a 6.3 percent growth for the Philippine economy in the first quarter despite a spate...
Business
fbfb
13 hours ago
PAL receives last Dash-8 aircraft order
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has again bolstered its fleet as it received the last of the 12 Dehavilland Dash-8 aircraft...
Business
fbfb
13 hours ago
DTI secures over 100K face masks from local maker
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has secured over 100,000 N-88 masks from the country’s lone manufacturer, Medtecs...
Business
fbfb
13 hours ago
Maynilad spending P41 billion for wastewater services
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. has earmarked P41 billion to improve and expand its wastewater ser...
Business
fbfb
13 hours ago
Globe expands Go WiFi sites
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Globe Telecom Inc. continues to expand its public WiFi sites with the addition of Ilocos Norte to its growing list of local...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with