MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippine economy
This Nov. 9, 2018 file photo shows the Mandaluyong-Makati skyline.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines inches closer to rating upgrade after Fitch raises outlook to 'positive'
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2020 - 6:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Global debt watcher Fitch Ratings on Tuesday raised its outlook on the Philippine economy, opening up the possibility of a credit rating upgrade for the country.

In a statement, Fitch said it revised its outlook on the Philippines from “stable” to “positive” and affirmed the Southeast Asian country’s credit rating at “BBB” — still a notch above minimum investment grade.

“The outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectations of continued adherence to a sound macroeconomic policy framework that will support high growth rates with moderate inflation, progress on fiscal reforms that should keep government debt within manageable levels and continued resilience in its external finances,” the debt watcher said.

Credit ratings reflect the ability of a country to manage and pay back its debt and can influence a nation’s ability to attract foreign investment. A higher rating can lower the cost of borrowing in foreign currencies for the Philippine government and private companies in the country.

Outlooks indicate the direction a rating is likely to move over a one- to two-year period. A positive outlook means that an economy’s rating could stay at its present level or potentially be upgraded.

Fitch said it expects the Philippine economy to grow 6.4% this year before accelerating to 6.5% in 2021, adding the country would remain among the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region in two years.

Fitch also said that while the novel coronavirus outbreak poses risks to the Philippine economy, the country “appears somewhat less vulnerable” than regional peers as tourism accounts for less than 3% of its gross domestic product.

But the international debt watcher warned that a “[r]eversal of reforms or a departure from the existing policy framework that leads to macro instability” could trigger a negative rating action.

Meanwhile, continued strong growth, strengthening of governance standards and higher revenue collection could set the stage for a rating upgrade, Fitch added.

Last year, S&P upgraded the Philippines’ long-term sovereign credit rating from “BBB” to “BBB+” — or two notches above investment grade rating — with a “stable” outlook.

READ: S&P upgrades Philippines’ credit rating

Earlier this month, Tokyo-based Rating and Investment Information Inc. raised its credit rating for the Philippines to “BBB+” from “BBB”.

The Duterte administration is targeting to attain the much-coveted “A” credit rating by 2022.

FITCH RATINGS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Does ABS-CBN have tax deficiencies, unpaid debts?
President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly threatened to block the franchise extension of ABS-CBN Corp., creating uncertainty...
25 days ago
Business
Why the Zobel brothers chose Ricky Razon
By Iris Gonzales | February 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Most men wear their watch on the left wrist, but not ports and casino tycoon Enrique “Ricky” K. Razon Jr. or EKR.
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN shares bleed as government moves to revoke network's franchise
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Shares in ABS-CBN Corp. took a beating Monday morning after the Office of the Solicitor General asked the Supreme Court to...
Business
fbfb
Foreign investments fall by almost 30% in 11 months — BSP
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Foreign direct investments to the Philippines continued their decline in the first eleven months of 2019.
Business
fbfb
EastWest Bank eyes P2 billion via maiden bond issue
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Gotianun-led East West Banking Corp. is raising at least P2 billion from the domestic debt market for its maiden bond is...
Business
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
PANA's officers focus on ‘Brands that Build Nation’
12 hours ago
PANA's 2020 theme, Brands that Build Nation, supports their vision to promote effective, truthful, and responsible marketing...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Government hikes buying prices for tobacco leaves
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The National Tobacco Administration has approved higher minimum buying prices for tobacco for the next two years after an...
Business
fbfb
FDI inflow falls 30% in 11 months
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Net inflow of long-term investments into the Philippines climbed in November, but was not enough to offset the strong outflow during the 11-month period last year as investor confidence remained muted due to uncertainty...
20 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Index struggles amid virus scare
By Iris Gonzales | February 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index is still struggling to climb as lingering concerns about the novel coronavirus continue to affect sentiment.
20 hours ago
Business
fbfb
T-bill rates drop across the board
By Mary Grace Padin | February 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Short-term government securities fetched lower rates across-the-board following the rate cut implemented by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas last week, the Bureau of the Treasury reported yesterday.
20 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with