Phinma education unit eyes SE Asia expansion

Manila, Philippines — Phinma Education Holdings Inc. (PEHI), the education services division of Phinma Corp., is eyeing to further expand its reach in the country and in the Southeast Asia region, driven by the growth experienced by its existing schools, as well as the need for more affordable education.

“The seven schools in the Philippines are experiencing very good growth in enrollment and they are all almost experiencing a need to expand the facilities,” Phinma Education chairman Ramon del Rosario Jr. told reporters.

At present, PEHI has seven schools in the Philippines, namely Phinma Araullo University, Phinma Cagayan de Oro College, Phinma University of Iloilo, Southwestern University Phinma, Phinma Saint Jude College and Phinma Republican College.

For the school year 2019, PEHI reported that it has a total 74,187 enrollees, higher than the 69,663 enrollees in the year before.

Apart from its Philippine schools, the company has already expanded its presence outside of the country, with Phinma Saytanar Education Co. Ltd. in Myanmar and Phinma Education PT Ind Phil management in Indonesia, particularly with a school in Karawang.

Phinma Education president and chief executive officer Chito Salazar said the company is already in negotiations for a second school in Indonesia, particularly in the Surabaya area.

“Our vision is to have 100,000-150,000 students in Indonesia in the next 10-12 years,” Salazar said.

Apart from Indonesia, Salazar said the company is eyeing to expand in other Southeast Asia countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, particularly countries where there are a lot of underserved youth.

Salazar, however, said that the company needs to be able to establish its network in the Indonesia market before it is able to widen its presence in the region.

“There are certain things we need to consider, we would like to move sooner but caution tells us to take our time because we’re still digesting Indonesia,” Salazar said.

“We’re going to focus on Indonesia in the short term, and hopefully, maybe, my guess is within the next five years we’ll start to explore another country. But we’ll make sure first that Indonesia is stable and growing before we do that,” he added.

In line with its expansion, PEHI recently received P1.875 billion funding from partners Indian-based private equity firm Kaizenvest, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank (FMO), and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Del Rosario said the funding will be used for the company’s expansion both in the Philippines and overseas.

“Roughly it is essentially for expansion of the network in the both Philippines and abroad. In the case of ADB, their preference is to devote their fund primarily for the overseas expansion, because that is where they can contribute the most their network, their knowledge and expertise etc,” Del Rosario said.

“But it’s a general fund that will be available for our expansion projects in the Philippines and overseas. The expansions include new schools as well as expansion of existing campuses and extension campuses,” he added.

The company official cited Laguna and Davao, as potential areas for new schools.

“...What we will probably do there is acquire several medium to small schools and put them together as a network,” Del Rosario said.

“Further down the road, we continue to be interested in places like Baguio, and maybe Batangas where we’re not yet present,” he added.

PEHI was established in 2004 and started with 5,000 students in Cabanatuan City. At present, the company has more than 74,000 students.