MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
the Monetary Board is likely to cut interest rates today as inflation remained below three percent.
STAR/File
Oil prices, nCoV on top of BSP rate meeting
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - February 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Easing global oil prices as well as the impact of the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) are at the top of the agenda of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) during its rate setting meeting today.

“These are two of the major factors in today’s policy meeting,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a text message yesterday.

The Monetary Board is scheduled to hold its first rate setting meeting for 2020 today.

“The staff is reviewing the inflation outlook in light of falling world crude prices. It is also revisiting the likely impact of the coronavirus on the global and Asian economies – both in the short-term and medium-term,” Diokno said.

Diokno said inflation in January settled in the midpoint of the 2.5 to 3.3 percent forecast set by the BSP’s Department of Economic Research (DER).

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) yesterday reported inflation hit an eight-month high of 2.9 percent in January from 2.5 percent in December.

“This is consistent with the BSP’s prevailing assessment that inflation is expected to gradually approach the midpoint of the target range in 2020 and 2021,” Diokno said.

The BSP chief said monetary authorities would consider all the latest developments in the Monetary Board’s assessment of domestic and external conditions in its rate setting meeting.

The benign inflation environment and slower-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth allowed the BSP to pursue an easing cycle last year, slashing interest rates thrice for a cumulative reduction of 75 basis points.

Jun Neri, economist at Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands, said

the Monetary Board is likely to cut interest rates today as inflation remained below three percent.

“Governor Diokno said recently that the 50 basis points cut is still on the table given the likelihood of within target inflation this year. However, a follow through RRP cut may be more challenging given the upside risks to inflation emanating from the possibility of higher rice prices and the implementation of excise taxes,” Neri said.

Neri said depreciation pressures from portfolio outflows, lower tourism receipts, and potential slowdown in remittances may also prevent the BSP from cutting all the way down to three percent.

“As we have said before, the risk of significant portfolio outflow is high when inflation is above the policy rate,” Neri said.

Nomura Securities Ltd economist Euben Paraceulles said the Monetary Board is likely to keep interest rates unchanged today as the further pick-up in January inflation was within the central bank’s projected range of 2.5 to 3.3 percent as opposed to materially surprising to the downside.

“We think the BSP will likely err on the side of caution, and pay particular attention to the fact that, on a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, headline inflation at 0.4 percent is relatively strong and is the second highest on record since late 2018,” Paracuelles said.

OIL PRICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Playing politics with our health
By Boo Chanco | February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Now we have the dubious distinction of having the only Wuhan coronavirus death outside of China.
Business
fbfb
Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific asks all staff to take unpaid leave
7 hours ago
The request lays bare desperate times at Cathay, which was hammered last year by months of political chaos and protests in...
Business
fbfb
Eagle Cement says not involved in SMC-Holcim deal
12 hours ago
Eagle Cement Corp. said Wednesday it was not involved in San Miguel Corp.’s proposed acquisition of Holcim Philippines,...
Business
fbfb
DTI suspends steelmakers’ licenses for failure to comply with standards
By Louella Desiderio | February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry has suspended the licenses of global steelmakers for the failure to comply with product standards.
Business
fbfb
Maynilad to spend P1.1 billion for Manila Bay rehab
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. has earmarked P1.1 billion over the next three years to help rehabilitate...
Business
fbfb
Latest
47 minutes ago
The Women of Impact Awardees
By Joey Concepcion | 47 minutes ago
For 15 years now, Go Negosyo has been an active supporter of women entrepreneurs.
Business
fbfb
Bank lending grows at faster pace in 2019
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The country’s biggest banks continued to post faster credit growth in December amid the easing cycle of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
47 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Factory output extends decline in December
By Czeriza Valencia | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Factory output continued to decline in December 2019 mostly because of steep declines in the production of petroleum, basic metals, as well as furniture and fixtures, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported...
47 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
PSEi leads Asia gains as inflation on target
By Iris Gonzales | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine stock market outperformed its peers in Asia as investors digested the January inflation report.
47 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Banks tap local debt market anew for funding
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines, Security Bank Corp., and Metrobank’s Philippine Savings Bank returned to the domestic debt market as part of efforts to diversify their funding sources and finance...
47 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with