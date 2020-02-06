Oil prices, nCoV on top of BSP rate meeting

MANILA, Philippines — Easing global oil prices as well as the impact of the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) are at the top of the agenda of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) during its rate setting meeting today.

“These are two of the major factors in today’s policy meeting,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a text message yesterday.

The Monetary Board is scheduled to hold its first rate setting meeting for 2020 today.

“The staff is reviewing the inflation outlook in light of falling world crude prices. It is also revisiting the likely impact of the coronavirus on the global and Asian economies – both in the short-term and medium-term,” Diokno said.

Diokno said inflation in January settled in the midpoint of the 2.5 to 3.3 percent forecast set by the BSP’s Department of Economic Research (DER).

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) yesterday reported inflation hit an eight-month high of 2.9 percent in January from 2.5 percent in December.

“This is consistent with the BSP’s prevailing assessment that inflation is expected to gradually approach the midpoint of the target range in 2020 and 2021,” Diokno said.

The BSP chief said monetary authorities would consider all the latest developments in the Monetary Board’s assessment of domestic and external conditions in its rate setting meeting.

The benign inflation environment and slower-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth allowed the BSP to pursue an easing cycle last year, slashing interest rates thrice for a cumulative reduction of 75 basis points.

Jun Neri, economist at Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands, said

the Monetary Board is likely to cut interest rates today as inflation remained below three percent.

“Governor Diokno said recently that the 50 basis points cut is still on the table given the likelihood of within target inflation this year. However, a follow through RRP cut may be more challenging given the upside risks to inflation emanating from the possibility of higher rice prices and the implementation of excise taxes,” Neri said.

Neri said depreciation pressures from portfolio outflows, lower tourism receipts, and potential slowdown in remittances may also prevent the BSP from cutting all the way down to three percent.

“As we have said before, the risk of significant portfolio outflow is high when inflation is above the policy rate,” Neri said.

Nomura Securities Ltd economist Euben Paraceulles said the Monetary Board is likely to keep interest rates unchanged today as the further pick-up in January inflation was within the central bank’s projected range of 2.5 to 3.3 percent as opposed to materially surprising to the downside.

“We think the BSP will likely err on the side of caution, and pay particular attention to the fact that, on a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, headline inflation at 0.4 percent is relatively strong and is the second highest on record since late 2018,” Paracuelles said.