Grab's selfie verification, audio, video recording suspended

MANILA, Philippines — Grab Philippines' selfie verification, in-vehicle audio recording and in-vehicle video recording systems have
The National Privacy Commission issued a cease and disease order after finding several deficiencies in the three personal data processing systems of the ride-hailing app.
In a notice of deficiencies issued to Grab, the NPC said the firm did not sufficiently identify and assess the risks posed by selfie verification, audio and video recording systems to the rights of users.
The NPC said "
Grab's privacy notice and privacy policy also failed to inform the public that photo, audio and video files collected through the systems will
"The video recording system will also enable Grab employees to monitor the situation live from the Grab Office and take photos of what is happening inside the vehicle, once the driver prompts the office through an emergency button," the NPC notice read.
The ride-hailing app also failed to mention the legal basis
Documents that Grab submitted to the NPC did not establish whether the three personal data processing systems were proportional to its intended purpose and whether the benefits outweigh the risks involved.
The NPC also noted that the documents
"While the option to withdraw consent
The NPC gave Grab 15 days to comply with the commission's remedial measures.
The lifting of the order, however, will
The NPC clarified that the suspension of the data processing systems is not a penalty for Grab but a means to ensure that the company complies with the Data Privacy Act.
"While this Commission believes that the security of passengers and drivers is a primordial concern,
- Latest
- Trending