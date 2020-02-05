MOTORING
The National Privacy Commission issued a cease and desist order to Grab Philippines after finding deficiencies in complying with the Data Privacy Act over its selfie verification, audio and video recording systems.
AFP/Angelo Merendino, file
Grab's selfie verification, audio, video recording suspended
(Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 10:13am

MANILA, Philippines — Grab Philippines' selfie verification, in-vehicle audio recording and in-vehicle video recording systems have been suspended for deficiencies with the Data Privacy Act (DPA).

The National Privacy Commission issued a cease and disease order after finding several deficiencies in the three personal data processing systems of the ride-hailing app.

In a notice of deficiencies issued to Grab, the NPC said the firm did not sufficiently identify and assess the risks posed by selfie verification, audio and video recording systems to the rights of users.

The NPC said "only the risks faced by the company were taken into account" in the company's Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA).

Grab's privacy notice and privacy policy also failed to inform the public that photo, audio and video files collected through the systems will be released to the police upon request in case of dispute, conflict or complaint.

"The video recording system will also enable Grab employees to monitor the situation live from the Grab Office and take photos of what is happening inside the vehicle, once the driver prompts the office through an emergency button," the NPC notice read.

The ride-hailing app also failed to mention the legal basis in collecting photo, audio and video files from its users.

Documents that Grab submitted to the NPC did not establish whether the three personal data processing systems were proportional to its intended purpose and whether the benefits outweigh the risks involved.

The NPC also noted that the documents were insufficient to establish whether data processing was best among alternatives to achieve its purpose.

"While the option to withdraw consent was included by Grab PH in the PIA for the in-vehicle audio and in-vehicle video recording systems, the details on how to exercise such right were not sufficiently communicated to passengers through Grab message," the NPC said in a statement.

The NPC gave Grab 15 days to comply with the commission's remedial measures.

The lifting of the order, however, will be based on a per-system basis and will be applied separately for each of the three data processing systems.

The NPC clarified that the suspension of the data processing systems is not a penalty for Grab but a means to ensure that the company complies with the Data Privacy Act.

"While this Commission believes that the security of passengers and drivers is a primordial concern, their privacy rights must not be disregarded. It must be protected with earnestness by ensuring that the purpose of data processing is clearly stated, the data flow is secured, and the risks are properly identified and mitigated," the NPC said. – Patricia Lourdes Viray

