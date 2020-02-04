MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
benjamin diokno
This file photo shows BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno at a press conference.
Facebook/BSP
Bangko Sentral’s first rate cut in 2020 likely to happen in March — HSBC
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 5:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will likely resume its monetary policy easing in the first quarter of 2020 and the “most prudent action” would be for the first rate cut to come in March, a global bank said.

Ahead of the monetary board's first meeting for the year on February 6, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the BSP won’t be as aggressive as last year in slashing policy rates in 2020, citing benign inflation, low unemployment rate and an economy that he expects to grow 6.5%-7% this year.

In a commentary, HSBC Global Research economist Noelan Arbis said he expects the BSP to stay on hold on Thursday and trim rates on the Monetary Board’s next policy meeting on March 19. 

Arbis said there is no need for immediate easing, with economic growth “on a clear upward trajectory,” “ample” monetary support and inflation seen to be “easily become more broad-based.”

“Overall, 50bp of rate cuts are still very much in store in the Philippines in our view - it's only a matter of timing,” Arbis said.

“We see no harm in waiting for now, but even if the BSP were to cut on 6 February, we would still expect the next 25bp cut to be in 2Q,” he added.

The Philippine economy grew 5.9% in 2019, missing the government's 6%-6.5% goal for the year after the delayed approval of the national budget disrupted state spending. The 2019 print was the slowest rate in eight years.

Meanwhile, inflation quickened in the last two months of 2019 and averaged 2.5%, settling within the government’s 2%-4% annual target.

Banks typically use the BSP's benchmark rate as basis when charging loans to consumers and businesses. Lower borrowing costs encourage bank lending activity which, in turn, fuels economic growth.

Since becoming governor, Diokno — who is widely seen by the market as a pro-growth central bank chief — has given the economy a shot in the arm with a cumulative 75-basis point rate cut in 2019 and a 400-basis point reduction in bank reserves.

The government will release the January 2020 inflation data on Wednesday, February 5.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fruitas makes 2 more acquisitions
By Iris Gonzales | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Newly-listed food and beverage kiosk operator Fruitas Holdings Inc. continues to expand with two new acquisitions.
Business
fbfb
PSEi succumbs anew to nCoV fears; Manila Water resurfaces
By Iris Gonzales | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Mounting fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus continue to hound the Philippine stock market, analysts said.
Business
fbfb
NLEX, San Fernando LGU ink deal on traffic management
By Richmond Mercurio | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.-unit NLEX Corp. has expanded its partnership with the city government of San Fernando, Pampanga.
Business
fbfb
Winning against the novel coronavirus
By Rey Gamboa | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
While the threat of a contagion of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China is as real as can be, we can do our share in ensuring our own safety while the government tries to identify sources of contamination...
Business
fbfb
Bank affiliates barred from holding debt papers
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Related entities of Philippine banks are not allowed to hold bonds, commercial papers as well as long-term negotiable certificates of deposits, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Business
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
Asia Pacific airlines brace for turbulent year
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
After facing an intensely competitive operating environment in 2019, airlines in Asia-Pacific are expected to face another...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Dar assures ASF impact in Davao still negligible
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The presence of the dreaded African swine fever in Davao Occidental will not affect the supply of pork products in the area...
Business
fbfb
Hotels turn focus on domestic market amid China travel ban
By Catherine Talavera | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The country’s hotel market is pushing for more domestic-centered marketing initiatives amid the temporary China travel ban, an industry group said.
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Factory conditions improve in January
By Czeriza Valencia | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Manufacturing conditions strengthened for the second consecutive month in January as firms received more new orders and ramped up production to cope with demand, according to the latest IHS Markit Philippines Manufacturing...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
A press release on importation of foreign donations
By Mary Armi G. Milanes | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Year 2019 left some of our countrymen in despair after Typhoon Ursula came uninvited on Christmas Day.
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with