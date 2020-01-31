MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
inflation
Since becoming central bank governor, Benjamin Diokno has given the economy a shot in the arm with a cumulative 75-basis point rate cut in 2019 and a 400-basis point reduction in bank reserves.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
BSP pegs January inflation at 2.5%-3.3%
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 5:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Consumer price growth likely picked up in January amid upward pressures from higher prices of some food items and excise taxes on cigarettes, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Friday.

In a statement, the BSP’s Department of Economic Research said it expects January inflation to settle within 2.5%-3.3% range.

If the upper-end of the central bank’s forecast range is realized, that would be quicker than December’s record of 2.5%.

The BSP higher prices of LPG and selected food items likely put upward price pressure in the first month of 2020. Adjustments in the excise taxes on tobacco products could’ve also fanned inflation this month.

But lower electricity rates in areas serviced by Meralco, the country’s largest power distributor, and rollbacks in local pump prices likely tempered inflation in January, the central bank added.

“Moving forward, the BSP will continue to monitor evolving price trends to ensure that the monetary policy stance remains consistent with the mandate of maintaining price stability conducive to economic growth,” it said.

In 2019, inflation averaged 2.5%, settling within the state’s 2%-4% annual target.

Since becoming central bank governor, Benjamin Diokno has given the economy a shot in the arm with a cumulative 75-basis point rate cut in 2019 and a 400-basis point reduction in bank reserves.

Diokno had said it was logical for the central bank to dial back the 175-basis point cumulative hikes fired off in 2018, which saw inflation peak at a near-decade high in September and October amid food supply bottlenecks at the time.

He added that the central bank still has some room to resume its monetary policy easing in 2020, but it won’t be as aggressive as last year.

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wuhan’s coronavirus
By Boo Chanco | January 31, 2020 - 12:00am
We don’t really know for sure if this deadly coronavirus is a product of natural evolution or was manufactured as part of a country’s biological war arsenal that had gone wrong. But here it is, a serious...
Business
fbfb
Gokongwei named to GRI board
19 hours ago
Lance Gokongwei, president and CEO of JG Summit Holdings Inc., one of the largest and most diversified Philippine conglomerates,...
Business
fbfb
Gov’t sees ‘short-term’ impact of novel coronavirus on Philippine tourism
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The impact of the novel coronavirus on Philippine tourism is expected to be short-lived, the government’s chief economist...
Business
fbfb
Sinisian breaks ground for P1 billion Batangas industrial park
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The Sinisian Lemery Batangas Port and Industrial Park Corp. broke ground on a P1 billion, six-hectare port and industrial...
Business
fbfb
DOF chief Dominguez says reviewing another gov’t deal with private company
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Another government contract with the private sector believed to be disadvantageous to the public is set to be reviewed, Finance...
Business
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
IMF chief: Too soon to tell economic impact of new coronavirus on China
5 hours ago
It is still too soon to gauge the economic impact of the virus outbreak on China's economy, beyond the first three months...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Tax Effort rises to 22-year high
19 hours ago
The share of the government’s tax collections to gross domestic product rose to a 22-year high of 15.1 percent in 2019...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Government ramps up infra spending in November
By Mary Grace Padin | 19 hours ago
Public spending on infrastructure showed strong double-digit growth in November 2019 as key agencies accelerated the implementation...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
DTI inks data sharing deal with TransUnion
By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has signed a data sharing agreement with TransUnion Philippines the country’s largest...
Business
fbfb
No respite from virus scare as stocks drop further
By Iris Gonzales | January 31, 2020 - 12:00am
The stock market continued to slide yesterday, dropping to the 7,300 level, its lowest level in 13 months as the coronavirus scare worsens and death toll continues to climb.
19 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with