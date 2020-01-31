DTI may test imported China products amid new coronavirus threat

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry might begin testing imported products, especially those that come from China, for public health purposes after the Philippines confirmed its first case of the dreaded novel coronavirus.

“We don’t have a decision for now, but definitely that will be our decision in the next maybe three days: To test the imported products,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez told a press conference Friday, adding that his agency still needs to talk to the Health department and Bureau of Customs about this matter.

The DOH on Friday afternoon said the number of persons under observation for possible novel coronavirus infection has increased to 31.

The World Health Organization declared Friday a global emergency over the spreading of the SARS-like illness that has killed 213 in China and infected nearly 10,000.

The disease emerged in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan that sold wild animals and spread to more than 15 countries by a Lunar New Year holiday season in which hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home and abroad.

The Customs bureau said earlier this week it has heightened monitoring of the shipment of animals and other products from China, including used clothes locally known as “ukay-ukay”. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico