MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
MRT
“We intend to roll out as many as we can to ease congestion and spread growth throughout the country,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a statement Wednesday.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
NEDA Board approves MRT-4, other projects
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2020 - 9:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Economic and Development Authority Board has greenlighted new projects cumulatively worth P547.6 billion, including the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) 4 Project of the Department of Transportation.

“We intend to roll out as many as we can to ease congestion and spread growth throughout the country,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a statement Wednesday.

The MRT-4 Project includes the construction of a 15.56-km elevated monorail transit system from N. Domingo, Quezon City to Taytay Diversion Road – Manila East Road rotunda in Taytay, Rizal.

Meanwhile, the EDSA Greenway Project, which was also approved by the NEDA Board, involves the enhancement of pedestrian facilities around key rail stations along EDSA, particularly Balintawak, Guadalupe, Cubao and Taft for the first phase of the project.

Below is the list of projects recently approved by the NEDA Board:

  1. Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) 4 Project – Department of Transportation (P57.07 billion | Official Development Assistance (ODA)
  2. EDSA Greenways Project – Department of Transportation (P8.51 billion | ODA)
  3. Maritime Safety Enhancement Program – Department of Transportation-Philippine Coast Guard (P6.25 billion | ODA)
  4. Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge (BCIB) Project – Department of Public Works and Highways (P175.7 billion | ODA)
  5. Cebu-Mactan Bridge (4th bridge) and Coastal Road Construction Project (New Mactan Bridge Construction Project) – Department of Public Works and Highways (P76.41 billion | ODA)
  6. Capas-Botolan Road Project – Department of Public Works and Highways (P5.9 billion | ODA)
  7. Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project – Department of Public Works and Highways (P189.53 billion | ODA)
  8. Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Project including Bucana Bridge – Department of Public Works and Highways (P28.26 billion | ODA and national budget)
  9. Change in scope and cost of the Davao City Bypass Construction Project – Department of Public Works and Highways (P46.8 billion | ODA)
  10. Request for extension of loan validity and implementation period, and increase in cost of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project – Department of Public Works and Highways (P1.13 billion | ODA)

BUILD BUILD BUILD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Teflon Duterte
By Boo Chanco | January 29, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte is probably coated in Teflon. On the same day that the slowest economic growth rate in eight years was reported by government, the country fell by 14 places in the latest Corruption Perception Index...
Business
fbfb
Passengers on HK cruise ship that docked in Manila were screened, operator says
5 hours ago
The cruise line said it would turn away "guests holding passport issued in Hubei province or have been to the Hubei province...
Business
fbfb
Manila jumps to 8th place among world’s most dynamic cities
3 days ago
Manila further moved up in the global ranking of the most dynamic cities, gaining four notches to land at eighth place in...
Business
fbfb
Meralco switches on solar rooftop at City of Dreams
By Danessa Rivera | 22 hours ago
City of Dreams Manila and Spectrum, a subsidiary of Manila Electric Co., have unveiled a 1.2-megawatt (MW) solar rooftop facility...
Business
fbfb
Government rejects Metro Pacific offer for MRT-3 takeover
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The government has rejected Metro Pacific Investments Corp. unsolicited proposal to take over the operations and maintenance...
Business
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
Singlife Philippines unveils 2020 plans with a new alliance
13 hours ago
Singlife Philippines, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV), Di-Firm, and Singapore Life Private Limited, ally towards a commercial...
Business
fbfb
22 hours ago
BSP adopts new pricing for rediscounting loans
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 22 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has adopted a new pricing structure for its rediscounting facility in response to changes...
Business
fbfb
22 hours ago
BDO likely surpassed P38.5 billion profit target for 2019
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 22 hours ago
BDO Unibank Inc. may exceed its record high P38.5 billion profit target last year after a strong performance from January...
Business
fbfb
22 hours ago
Toyota sees sales hit from Taal eruption
By Louella Desiderio | 22 hours ago
The local unit of Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp. expects the recent Taal Volcano eruption to impact on its sales performance...
Business
fbfb
22 hours ago
Phoenix transfers retail stations to subsidiary
By Danessa Rivera | 22 hours ago
Listed independent oil player Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. is transferring some of its retail stations to subsidiary...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with