NEDA Board approves MRT-4, other projects

MANILA, Philippines — The National Economic and Development Authority Board has greenlighted new projects cumulatively worth P547.6 billion, including the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) 4 Project of the Department of Transportation.

“We intend to roll out as many as we can to ease congestion and spread growth throughout the country,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a statement Wednesday.

The MRT-4 Project includes the construction of a 15.56-km elevated monorail transit system from N. Domingo, Quezon City to Taytay Diversion Road – Manila East Road rotunda in Taytay, Rizal.

Meanwhile, the EDSA Greenway Project, which was also approved by the NEDA Board, involves the enhancement of pedestrian facilities around key rail stations along EDSA, particularly Balintawak, Guadalupe, Cubao and Taft for the first phase of the project.

Below is the list of projects recently approved by the NEDA Board: