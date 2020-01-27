MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
investors
Since December last year, President Rodrigo Duterte has berated the Ayala-led Manila Water Company Inc. and Pangilinan-led Maynilad Water Services Inc. and threatened to jail their owners for supposedly forging water contracts with “onerous” provisions.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
BSP chief: Review of gov’t contracts with businesses won’t dampen investor confidence
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2020 - 8:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The back-to-back reviews of government contracts with the private sector won’t hurt investor confidence in the Philippines, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said Monday.

“If you’re a businessman, you’re looking for where you’ll make money,” Diokno told ANC Television. “And if you invest in the Philippines, you’ll make a lot of money.”

Since December last year, President Rodrigo Duterte has berated the Ayala-led Manila Water Company Inc. and Pangilinan-led Maynilad Water Services Inc. and threatened to jail their owners for supposedly forging water contracts with “onerous” provisions.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, the Philippines’ water regulator, has rescinded the 15-year extension of the water concession deals, derailing the two utilities’ long-term plans.

Earlier this month, Duterte told the two companies to accept the new water contracts prepared by the government or risk having their concession deals terminated.

Last week, the Duterte administration escalated its attack against businesses, particularly the Ayalas, and announced it will “probe” the lease agreement between the University of the Philippines Diliman and Ayala Land Inc. for the development of the UP-Ayala Land Technohub along Commonwealth Avenue.

The Department of Finance also last week said it would terminate an “onerous” land deal between Chevron Philippines Inc. (formerly Caltex Philippines) and one of the subsidiaries of state-run National Development Co. 

Analysts and business leaders have warned that Duterte’s vitriol against some of the country’s biggest companies could turn off foreign investors at a time more infrastructure projects heavily depend on private funding and as job-generating foreign investments continue to drop.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia told reporters last week that credit rating agencies and businessmen have expressed concern over the government's moves, saying that “these matters are very sensitive.”   

Amid the recent developments, Diokno said he is still confident that the Philippines will bag a credit rating upgrade soon.

Editor's Note: Manuel V. Pangilinan, the chairman of Maynilad, is also chief executive of PLDT and of TV5. A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte’s billionaire friends
By Iris Gonzales | January 27, 2020 - 12:00am
He may be bashing the country’s so-called oligarchs at every turn, but in real life, President Duterte does not intrinsically hate the rich.
Business
fbfb
Manila jumps to 8th place among world’s most dynamic cities
1 day ago
Manila further moved up in the global ranking of the most dynamic cities, gaining four notches to land at eighth place in...
Business
fbfb
Tax issue hounds NAIA rehab talks
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Another concession agreement between the government and the private sector is facing headwinds, this time over the P102-billion...
Business
fbfb
Messier and messier
By Boo Chanco | January 27, 2020 - 12:00am
I have nothing against a regular review of government contracts and fixing “onerous” provisions. After all, it can’t be denied that past administrations (or even the current one) have favorites...
Business
fbfb
BDO sells controlling stake in leasing unit
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Sy family has entered into an agreement to sell its controlling stake in BDO Leasing and Finance to a third party.
Business
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
China virus sends shockwaves through Asia tourist industry
3 hours ago
A deadly virus that has prompted travel restrictions in China is sending shockwaves through Asia's tourism industry, which...
Business
fbfb
4 hours ago
BSP to ‘go slow’ in cutting interest rates in 2020 — Diokno
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
Monetary authorities will go easy on cutting interest rates this year as the economy is in a “very nice place”...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Market may rebound this week
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
The stock market may experience some recovery this week after the dust of market uncertainties settle, according to 2TradeAsia.com...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
EU removes Philippines from priority watchlist
By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
The European Union has removed the Philippines in its list of countries with weak intellectual property rights protection...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
First Gen developing pumped-storage hydro project in Nueva Ecija
By Danessa Rivera | 20 hours ago
Lopez-led First Gen Corp. is developing a pumped-storage hydro project that will support its existing hydropower plant in...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with