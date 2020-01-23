MOTORING
taal eruption
Families evacuated from the vicinity of the Taal volcano rest in the La Consolacion College gymnasium evacuation centre in Tanauan on Jan. 17, 2020. The threat of the Philippines' Taal volcano unleashing a potentially catastrophic eruption remains high, authorities warned on January 16, saying it was showing dangerous signs despite a "lull" in spewing ash.
AFP/Ed Jones
DOF orders Customs to donate seized food items to Taal evacuees
(Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 3:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III has ordered the Bureau of Customs to donate all of its seized food items fit for human consumption to people displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption.

In a statement on Thursday, the DOF said the BOC immediately turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development some 32 pallets containing 180 boxes each of canned Libby’s Vienna Sausage that were seized at the Port of Manila in March 2018.

The canned goods will be donated to the Taal evacuees and will help feed 53,000 families.

“I have directed the BOC to determine which confiscated and unclaimed shipments of food items in the ports are fit for human consumption so that these goods can be sent right away to the victims of Taal's continued eruption,” Dominguez said. 

Taal earlier this month spewed ash, rumbled with earthquakes and exploded with volcanic lightning, displacing thousands of residents and disrupting businesses and schools in nearby areas, including the Philippine capital Manila.

A "hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days," the nation's seismological agency warned.

Under Chapter 10, Section 1141 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, goods under BOC custody that are up for disposal “may be donated to another government agency or declared for official use by the Bureau, after approval of the Secretary of Finance.” — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
