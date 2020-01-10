MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
healthcare
The social services sector accounts for the largest bulk of the budget at P1.495 trillion or 36.5% of the total. The funds would be used to support capital development programs in education, health and social protection.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file
Higher 2020 budget seen supporting healthcare market growth
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 1:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — The “significant” increase in the budget of the Department of Health will be a “positive” for the Philippines’ healthcare sector this year and should provide commercial opportunities for pharmaceutical firms and healthcare providers.

President Rodrigo Duterte last Monday signed into law the P4.1-trillion national budget for 2020, his government’s largest spending plan to date.

The social services sector accounts for the largest bulk of the budget at P1.495 trillion or 36.5% of the total. The funds would be used to support capital development programs in education, health and social protection.

Upgrades to DOH medical infrastructure

In a research note, Fitch Solutions said the higher funding for health services will provide scope for the DOH to build and upgrade medical infrastructure nationwide and address the need to have more health personnel in public health facilities.

The Philippines' healthcare and pharmaceutical market is also expected to experience robust growth driven by the country's concerted effort to improve the health and well-being of its population.

“We expect healthcare expenditure in the Philippines to grow steadily through to 2029, rising from P897.4 billion ($17.2 billion) to P3.1 trillion ($60.7 billion), representing 4.5% of (gross domestic product) in 2019,” the Fitch unit said.

‘Risks’

But in the same research note, Fitch Solutions warned that Duterte’s planned wide-ranging price cuts to expensive medicines primarily sold by foreign pharmaceutical companies “may not deliver the intended benefits.”

According to Fitch Solutions, the government hopes that the introduction of maximum retail prices, or MRP, will widen access to medicines and improve health outcomes.

The majority of the drugs affected by the MRP are newly introduced products for the treatment of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions and other chronic diseases, Fitch Solutions explained. Many are complex biologicals.

“Large drugmakers from Europe and the US are most exposed to the initiative. However, the scheme will also affect local distributors, pharmacies and private hospitals,” the Fitch unit said, adding that such a system “could hinder the introduction of future pharmaceutical innovations.”

2020 NATIONAL BUDGET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How the Philippines felt the impact of US-Iran tension
1 day ago
The recent developments sent shockwaves across the globe, and here’s how the Philippines felt them.
Business
fb tw
Creating shared value
By Boo Chanco | January 10, 2020 - 12:00am
The business gnomes of Makati are most likely still subscribed to the thinking that “the social responsibility of business is to increase its profits.
Business
fb tw
Bigger passenger terminal in Clark nears completion
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
A bigger passenger terminal building in Clark that would help ease congestion at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International...
Business
fb tw
Sponsored
Want to win P14B playing Powerball? You don’t have to fly to the US!
2 hours ago
Want to win P14 billion online? Join the American Powerball lottery and it might just change your life forever.
Business
fb tw
Construction sector pushes long-term infra master plan
By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The local construction industry is pushing for a 30-year infrastructure master plan to ensure the continuity of projects...
Business
fb tw
Latest
16 minutes ago
Philippine trade deficit narrows in November
16 minutes ago
The Philippines posted a narrower trade deficit in November last year after both exports and imports pulled back, the country’s...
Business
fb tw
15 hours ago
World Bank keeps growth forecast at 5.8% for 2019
By Czeriza Valencia | 15 hours ago
The World Bank has retained its growth forecast for the Philippines of 5.8 percent in 2019, accelerating to 6.1 percent this...
Business
fb tw
15 hours ago
Timely approval of 2020 budget credit positive for Philippines — Moody’s
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Moody’s Investors Service said the timely passage of the 2020 national budget would help sustain the rapid economic...
Business
fb tw
15 hours ago
Share prices advance as Middle East tensions ease
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
The stock market perked up yesterday, sending the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index 61.40 points higher at 7,797...
Business
fb tw
15 hours ago
PSBank raising P3 billion anew from bond issuance
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Philippine Savings Bank is raising another P3 billion from the domestic debt market through the issuance of fixed rate ...
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with