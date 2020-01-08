MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
AUB has been in the industry for more than 20 years, providing its clients with the best banking experience and personalized products and services aimed at helping them shape the future they aspire to.
Photo from https://www.aub.com.ph/
Asia United Bank expands banking services, introduces motor vehicle loan
(Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 11:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Granted a full-branch commercial banking license at the height of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, AUB is one of the Philippines’ fastest-growing banks.

Since its public listing In 2013, AUB expanded into investment banking activities, including securities underwriting and trading, loan syndication, financial advisory, private placement of debt and equity securities, project finance and direct equity investment, as well as investing in allied and non-allied enterprises.

Now with over 20 years of service, AUB has provided its clients with the best banking experience and personalized products and services aimed at helping them shape the future they aspire to.

From automating banking transactions through the Virtual Teller Kiosk, to making banking easier and accessible through Preferred Online Banking, AUB has innovated and is still continuing to develop different platforms and services to make banking experience better and more convenient.

For clients looking to make their personal goals a success, here are some of AUB’s products and services:

1. Auto Loan

A personal loan extended to qualified borrowers for the sole purpose of financing their purchase of an automobile. This is eligible for the purpose of acquisition of brand new locally assembled motor vehicles, brand new selected imported cars, and acquisition of used vehicles which follows a case to case basis.

2. Big Bike Loan

A personal loan extended to qualified borrowers for the sole purpose of financing their purchase of a big bike. This is eligible for the purpose of acquisition of Brand New big bikes with engine size from 400cc and above, specifically with the following Japanese, Italian, British, German and American brands: BMW, Kawasaki, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, Aprilia, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Husqvarna, Indian, KTM, Moto Guzzi, Moto Morini, Norton, Royal Enfield, Triumph, Vespa, Lambretta, CF Moto, Bristol, MV Agusta.

3. Forklift Loans

Loans extended to qualified borrowers for the sole purpose of financing their purchase of said vehicles. This is eligible for the acquisition of Brand New forklift specifically with the following brands: Hyster, Hyundai, JAC, Monark CAT, Nichiyu/ Mitsubishi, Still, TCM, Toyota.

4. Truck or Bus Loans

Personal loans extended to qualified borrowers for the sole purpose of financing their purchase of a Truck or Bus. This is eligible for the purpose of acquisition of Brand New truck and buses with a minimum of four, specifically with the following brands: JAC, Tata, Isuzu, Hino, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Foton, Sinotruck, Hyundai, Shacman, JMC, Fuso, Howo, Dongfeng.

5. Auto Fleet Facility

AUB proposes to help you purchase multiple units as tools of the trade (i.e. facilitate mobility of your officers in their capacity to represent interests of company or business operations through Fleet Line Program). A company can borrow against the purchased unit as collateral via registered Chattel Mortgage.

 

For more information, visit https://www.aub.com.ph. You may also call or text 0927-2584749 and look for Richard James Bulaon.

ASIA UNITED BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A major war in the Middle East can seriously impact us
By Gerardo P. Sicat | January 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Once again, the Middle East is in very dangerous turmoil. The conflict between the United States and Iran could escalate into a shooting war.
Business
fb tw
Angkas
By Boo Chanco | January 8, 2020 - 12:00am
LTFRB has been issuing confusing statements over the past weeks.
Business
fb tw
PLDT ready to face new competition
By Richmond Mercurio | January 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Telecommunications and digital services provider PLDT Inc. is ready for the arrival of a new industry competitor this year, according to its president Al Panlilio.
Business
fb tw
Gokongwei Group hikes PLDT stake
By Iris Gonzales | January 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The Gokongwei family has raised its stake in telecommunications giant Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. to 11.23 percent, to take advantage of the stock’s current low price.
Business
fb tw
SMC power unit eyes $500 million from perpetual notes issuance
By Danessa Rivera | January 8, 2020 - 12:00am
SMC Global Power Holdings Corp., the power generation arm of San Miguel Corp., is eyeing to raise up to $500 million to finance its battery energy storage systems projects.
Business
fb tw
Latest
13 hours ago
Inflation accelerates to 2.5% in December
By Czeriza Valencia | 13 hours ago
Consumer prices rose at a faster pace in December 2019, driven by brisk holiday spending and supply constraints caused by...
Business
fb tw
13 hours ago
More RRR cuts seen in 2 years
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may lower further the level of deposits banks are required to keep with the BSP by 400 basis...
Business
fb tw
13 hours ago
Budget, water deals push stocks higher
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index ended higher at 7,840.70, up 42.83 points or 0.54 percent even as inflation...
Business
fb tw
13 hours ago
DOF upholding strict standards in loan deals
By Mary Grace Padin | 13 hours ago
The Department of Finance has reiterated that the government is upholding strict standards in signing loan agreements with...
Business
fb tw
13 hours ago
Peso weakening to 53:$1 this year, economists say
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
Economists expect the peso to weaken to 53 to $1 this year amind the escalating tension between US and Iran.
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with