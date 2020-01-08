Asia United Bank expands banking services, introduces motor vehicle loan

MANILA, Philippines — Granted a full-branch commercial banking license at the height of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, AUB is one of the Philippines’ fastest-growing banks.

Since its public listing In 2013, AUB expanded into investment banking activities, including securities underwriting and trading, loan syndication, financial advisory, private placement of debt and equity securities, project finance and direct equity investment, as well as investing in allied and non-allied enterprises.

Now with over 20 years of service, AUB has provided its clients with the best banking experience and personalized products and services aimed at helping them shape the future they aspire to.

From automating banking transactions through the Virtual Teller Kiosk, to making banking easier and accessible through Preferred Online Banking, AUB has innovated and is still continuing to develop different platforms and services to make banking experience better and more convenient.

For clients looking to make their personal goals a success, here are some of AUB’s products and services:

1. Auto Loan

A personal loan extended to qualified borrowers for the sole purpose of financing their purchase of an automobile. This is eligible for the purpose of acquisition of brand new locally assembled motor vehicles, brand new selected imported cars, and acquisition of used vehicles which follows a case to case basis.

2. Big Bike Loan

A personal loan extended to qualified borrowers for the sole purpose of financing their purchase of a big bike. This is eligible for the purpose of acquisition of Brand New big bikes with engine size from 400cc and above, specifically with the following Japanese, Italian, British, German and American brands: BMW, Kawasaki, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, Aprilia, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Husqvarna, Indian, KTM, Moto Guzzi, Moto Morini, Norton, Royal Enfield, Triumph, Vespa, Lambretta, CF Moto, Bristol, MV Agusta.

3. Forklift Loans

Loans extended to qualified borrowers for the sole purpose of financing their purchase of said vehicles. This is eligible for the acquisition of Brand New forklift specifically with the following brands: Hyster, Hyundai, JAC, Monark CAT, Nichiyu/ Mitsubishi, Still, TCM, Toyota.

4. Truck or Bus Loans

Personal loans extended to qualified borrowers for the sole purpose of financing their purchase of a Truck or Bus. This is eligible for the purpose of acquisition of Brand New truck and buses with a minimum of four, specifically with the following brands: JAC, Tata, Isuzu, Hino, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Foton, Sinotruck, Hyundai, Shacman, JMC, Fuso, Howo, Dongfeng.

5. Auto Fleet Facility

AUB proposes to help you purchase multiple units as tools of the trade (i.e. facilitate mobility of your officers in their capacity to represent interests of company or business operations through Fleet Line Program). A company can borrow against the purchased unit as collateral via registered Chattel Mortgage.

For more information, visit https://www.aub.com.ph. You may also call or text 0927-2584749 and look for Richard James Bulaon.