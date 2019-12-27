MOTORING
inflation
In a statement, the Department of Economic Research of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said inflation likely settled within 1.8%-2.6% range in December.
file
BSP sees faster December inflation
(Philstar.com) - December 27, 2019 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Consumer price growth likely picked up in December fueled by higher power rates, volatile oil prices and elevated food prices, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Friday.

In a statement, the BSP’s Department of Economic Research said inflation likely settled within 1.8%-2.6% range in December. If realized, the central bank’s estimate would be higher than the actual 1.3% recorded in November.

“Higher electricity rates and oil prices together with the impact of weather-related disturbances on selected food items are the primary sources of upward price pressures for the month,” the BSP unit said.

“Meanwhile, inflation could be tempered by the continued easing of domestic rice prices,” it added.

At their final meeting in 2019, the central bank — whose primary mandate is to ensure price stability — kept its policy rate unchanged at 4%, citing “benign” inflation.

But BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said monetary authorities will likely resume cutting the benchmark rate next year, adding they are on a wait-and-see mode as the previous rate cuts work their way through the economy. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

