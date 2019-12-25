MOTORING
DBM, DILG release guidelines for yuletide assistance program
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - December 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) have released the guidelines on the grant of assistance to barangay officials and workers this yuletide season.

Both agencies issued joint memorandum circular 1, which directs all barangays to provide a Yuletide Social Assistance Program (YSAP) for the “economic empowerment” of all their officials and functionaries.

Under the joint memo, all Sangguniang Barangays (SBs) are enjoined to establish a YSAP by issuing an ordinance.

“The funding requirements of the YSAP for FY 2019 shall be charged against the available and unencumbered funds of the barangay, subject to existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing laws, rules and regulations,” the memo said.

The barangay should enact an appropriation ordinance authorizing a supplemental budget for the provision of the funding requirements of the program.

However, the agencies clarified that the supplemental budget should be supported by funds actually available as certified by the barangay treasurer, or as covered by new revenue sources.

Eligible officials for the assistance program include all elective and appointive barangay officials, including the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairperson. Also qualified are barangay functionaries, such as the SK treasurer, SK secretary, SK kagawads, and other personnel performing official functions and duties.

They must have rendered at least four months of service, and must still be in service as of Nov. 30, 2019. Those with less than four months of service are entitled to a pro-rated amount of YSAP.

“The amount of YSAP that may be granted to barangay officials and functionaries shall be determined by the SB based on fund availability, upon coordination with the barangay treasurer. Such amount shall not exceed the monthly basic compensation being received by the barangay personnel concerned,” the memo said.

The DILG, through the National Barangay Operations Office, and the DBM, through the Local Government and Regional Coordination Bureau, will monitor the implementation of YSAP.             

               

