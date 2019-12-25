MOTORING
PDIC cautions banks on use of deposit insurance statement
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - December 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has directed banks not to use the official insurance statement in advertisements pertaining to products not covered by the maximum P500,000 deposit insurance.

PDIC said the use of the official insurance statement is prohibited in advertisements on insurance coverage of addition to or renewal of existing deposits and new deposits made after the termination of the insured status of a bank.

The state-deposit insurer warned the bank and its directors, officers, employees or agents who are found in violation of pertinent sections of the issuance shall face administrative fines and may also be liable for civil and criminal actions as provided for in Republic Act 3591 or the PDIC charter.

 The law also authorizes PDIC to remove the PDIC seal, official insurance statement, and PDIC official signs in any display, sign, or exhibit of banks, to discontinue their use if these are found inconsistent with the policy objective of said issuance, and to impose sanctions against an erring bank, and its officials and employees.

The agency recently launched the new PDIC logo and approved the new official insurance statement, “Deposits are insured by PDIC up to P500,000 per depositor”, to reinforce the state deposit insurer’s public policy objectives of providing depositor protection and promoting financial stability.

 The official insurance statement replaces the long-standing statement, “Member: PDIC. Maximum deposit insurance per depositor P500,000”, and the short title, “Member: PDIC”.

 The banks are also required to indicate the official insurance statement in depositors’ evidence of deposits and in the homepage of the banks’ websites and mobile banking applications and its website page where deposit products and services are presented.       

               

