Meralco, the country’s largest utility company, has been powering communities through partnerships with local government institutions as well as private corporations.
The business of energy: How Meralco powers communities
(Philstar.com) - December 23, 2019 - 12:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing is sweeter than the sight of progress.

Rapid progress—the kind that one witnesses within several years—only happens with the aid of energy. And no one knows energy—specifically electricity—like 116-year-old Manila Electric Co.

A bridge that connects

Meralco, the country’s largest utility company, has been powering communities through partnerships with local government institutions as well as private corporations.

A fine example is Bridgetowne, the 31-hectare world-class community by Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC).

This brand-new development is located along C5 bordering both Pasig and Quezon City and has been designed to have residential condominiums, office buildings, shopping centers, a five-star hotel, a private school, a hospital, and parks.

For all of this, there will be a substantial energy requirement.

Frederick Go, president and chief executive officer of Robinsons Land Corp.
“We inform Meralco of our programs ahead of time, so they can prepare and plan for our power requirements,” explains Frederick Go, president and chief executive officer of Robinsons Land Corp.

Meralco’s answer is to build a substation within the grounds. The 83-Mega Volt ampere facility stands on the 1,293sqm lot donated by RLC through a collaborative estate arrangement. The substation is set to provide not only Bridgetowne’s energy needs but also improve power dependability in the nearby areas of Quezon City, Pasig, Cainta and Mandaluyong City.

In a previous interview with Meralco’s very own publication “Power Club,” Go has said that he projects that the power requirements of even half of Bridgetowne will exceed five Robinson Galleria’s—RLC’s popular shopping mall at the corner of EDSA and Ortigas Ave.

A perfect power partner

The Meralco-Bridgetowne substation is just one of the many initiatives RLC has done that continue to benefit the greater community.

In their effort to stay relevant in the age of online shopping, on-demand entertainment, and pressing traffic problems, RLC has reinvented its malls to become community centers.

Starting with turning them into transport hubs with jeepney and bus terminals and direct connections to LRT and MRT stations. They’ve also set up point-to-point (P2P) bus terminals, giving mall-goers—especially the car-driving ones—a quick and comfortable alternative to go around a city in desperate need of a smart public transport system.

Another beloved innovation of RLC is the Lingkod Pinoy Service Centers where customers can process government-related requirements like passport, driver’s license, NBI clearance, land title registration, and, applications for universal health care and government loans.

These centers not just decongested government offices but also provide people a cool, clean space to source important documents in an accessible location.

RLC is also leading the charge on sustainability with its efforts for better energy efficiency and solar panel solutions in their malls.

They have replaced their chillers with more efficient technology, implemented water recycling systems, and switched from fluorescent bulbs to LED ones.

About 19 malls are now equipped with solar panels which reduce the demand on the national grid during peak hours and leaving more energy on hand to be used by surrounding communities.

Its most notable solar installation to date is the 2.88 MW one on the roof of Robinsons Star Mills Pampanga which earned itself a space in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the world’s largest own-use-solar panel system.

For its contribution to nation-building, RLC was recognized as one of the 2019 Meralco Corporate Luminaries. The Luminaries is Meralco’s program that celebrates excellence and innovation brought about by its partnership with businesses and local government units. — Gerald Dizon

 

For inquiries on Meralco solutions for enterprise, contact the Meralco Corporate Partners by visiting this site or calling the Meralco business hotline at 02 16210.

