Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia, Chinese partner win bidding for Sangley airport — report

MANILA, Philippines — A consortium that included State-owned China Communications Construction Co Ltd reportedly won the bidding for the P506-billion project to develop the Sangley airport in Cavite.

According to a report by Reuters Tuesday, CCCC and its local partner, Lucio Tan-led MacroAsia Corp, won the auction.

The consortium wants to team up with the provincial government of Cavite to give Sangley airport a makeover and transform it into a world-class international gateway in a bid to decongest the aging Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila.

“The size of CCCC’s stake in the Sangley project was not immediately clear,” Reuters said.

MacroAsia, through its wholly-owned subsidiary MacroAsia Properties Development Corp., was one of the seven companies that bought bid documents for the Sangley Point International Airport Project.

The others were Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Prime Asset Ventures Inc. of real estate magnate and former senator Manuel Villar Jr., Philippine Airport Ground Solutions Inc., Langham Properties Inc., Chinese Communications Construction Co., and Mosveldtt Law Offices. Megawide Construction Corp. accessed the documents through another party who bought it on their behalf. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral