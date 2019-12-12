MOTORING
Mega Millions offers huge jackpot prizes every draw.
Photo Release
Enter and win America's $30M Mega Millions lottery
(Philstar.com) - December 12, 2019 - 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Mega Millions, the huge multi-state American lottery, offers a huge jackpot prize of $30 million in its upcoming draw on Friday night. Someone could win this incredible jackpot this week so why shouldn’t it be you?

There is no need for you to travel to the United States to take a chance on winning the great Mega Millions jackpot. It is possible to play the game by purchasing official Mega Millions tickets online at theLotter.com.

How theLotter works

theLotter is the world’s leading online ticket messenger service. Lottery fans everywhere trust the site as a simple, safe, and secure way to play the biggest lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball, EuroMillions, EuroJackpot, and SuperEnalotto.

TheLotter uses agents in its local offices to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. The website charges customers a transaction fee and in return, they receive a scan of any ticket purchased before the draw. No commissions are taken from winning tickets.

Win a $30 million jackpot from the Philippines

Follow these steps to win millions from the comfort of your home:

  1. Sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.
  2. Select the Mega Millions lottery from over 50 lotteries available on the site.
  3. Fill out your ticket with your favorite numbers, or use a computer-generated random selection.
  4. Indicate how many lines you want to play, or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.
  5. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

Panama resident wins $30 million

Despite being retired, Aura D. from Panama had continued working to support her kids. She had only been playing with theLotter for about two months before she scored the jackpot in the Florida Lotto in a July 2017 draw, entitling her to $30 million minus taxes.

Over the years, theLotter has paid out over $95 million in prizes to over 5 million winners from across the globe.

Think you can’t win the Mega Millions jackpot? Think again. It could be possible if you sign up at theLotter.com in time for the upcoming draw.

