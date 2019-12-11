MOTORING
View the schedules of banks in the coming holidays.
LIST: Bank schedule for 2019 holidays
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 4:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — A number of banks have announced schedule adjustments for the holiday seasons.

Some banks will extend operating hours to accommodate clients during the holiday rush.

Others are expected to announce temporary closure of operations for the coming Christmas and New Year festivities.

This year, Christmas and New Year fall on a Wednesday.

The Malacañan earlier declared Dec. 25, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2019 non-working holidays in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

View the running list of bank schedules here:

BANKS HOLIDAYS 2019
Philstar
