MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Approved BOI projects breach P1 trillion mark
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - December 5, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Board of Investments (BOI) set a new record for approved investments as the amount breached the P1- trillion level as of end-October, boosted by a project of third telco player Dito Telecommunity Corp.

As investments already exceeded the P1-trillion mark, Trade Secretary and BOI chairman Ramon Lopez said the agency is looking at seeing the figure grow further to P1.5 trillion by next year.

BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo said in a press conference yesterday that investments for projects registered and approved by the agency hit P1.1 trillion in the January to October period this year, higher than the P1 trillion target set for the whole of 2019.

This year’s end-October tally is also well above the P515.9 billion worth of investments approved by the BOI in the January to October period last year.

“This will mark the third consecutive year that the BOI has been making historical record in terms of investment approvals,” Rodolfo said.

BOI initially said full-year investments approved last year hit a fresh peak of P907.2 billion, but this was later on revised to P915 billion.

Prior to last year’s milestone, the previous all-time high for BOI-approved investments was achieved in 2017 when it reached P617 billion.

Lopez said the end-October performance was driven by investments made for projects in the energy, telco and manufacturing sectors.

For the month of October alone, Lopez said Dito’s project for the rollout of its network was the biggest approved by the agency.

Dito, a consortium composed of state-owned China Telecom and Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corp. and Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp., had earlier committed to spend P257 billion over a five-year period to deliver basic internet speed up to 55 Mbps and provide coverage to 84 percent of the population.

Before October, BOI-approved investments reached P764.7 billion as of end-September.

As approved investments have gone over P1 trillion as of end-October, Lopez said the agency expects to end the year with the total reaching P1.2 trillion.

For next year, he said total approved investments by the agency is expected to reach P1.5 trillion.

“Off-hand, [it would be] P1.5 trillion for next year. It will have to continue to grow,” he said.

INVESTMENT TELECOMMUNITY CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Traffic and private business
By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Makati-based executives, through the Management Association of the Philippines, urged government to do something about the...
Business
fb tw
Across the decades: Economic development of the Philippine and Hong Kong
By Gerardo P. Sicat | December 4, 2019 - 12:00am
The sustained economic rise of Hong Kong under British colonial rule is one of the most remarkable stories in recorded economic development.
Business
fb tw
SMC’s Bulacan airport project faces delay
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
San Miguel Corp. $15-billion New Manila International Airport in Bulacan is facing another bump in the road before it can...
Business
fb tw
Building empires that last
By Iris Gonzales | December 4, 2019 - 12:00am
In the 1920s, the man who would become the country’s first pre-war tycoon put up a business in the Philippines.
Business
fb tw
Duterte threatens water firms with 'economic sabotage' charges
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Duterte said the concession contracts of Manila Water and Maynilad are disadvantageous to the public because they prohibit...
Business
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
We Win as One
By Joey Concepcion | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is hosting the 30th Southeast Asian Games where world-class athletes compete for the honor and glory for their...
Business
fb tw
1 hour ago
San Miguel Foods to issue P15 billion bonds
1 hour ago
San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. plans to raise P15 billion through the sale of fixed-rate bonds.
Business
fb tw
1 hour ago
BIR eases requirements for public infrastructure contracts
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has simplified the requirements for contractors of public infrastructure projects, in another...
Business
fb tw
1 hour ago
PXP Energy appeals DOE decision on Malampaya bid
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Pangilinan-led PXP Energy Corp. will ask the government to reconsider its decision to deny its proposal to take over the Malampaya...
Business
fb tw
Bong Tan’s prized roles: Who gets what?
By Iris Gonzales | December 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Taipan Lucio Tan continues to reorganize his sprawling business empire to fill the gaps left by the death of his son Lucio “Bong” Tan Jr.
1 hour ago
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with