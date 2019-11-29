TECHNOLOGY
inflation
The central bank's forecast range for November is higher than the actual 0.8% inflation recorded in October. Year-to-date, inflation averaged 2.6%, settling within the government's 2%-4% annual target.
The STAR/File
Higher electricity rates, gasoline prices likely pushed up inflation in November — BSP
(Philstar.com) - November 29, 2019 - 4:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Friday inflation likely picked up in November on higher power rates and gasoline prices during the month.

In a statement, the BSP’s Department of Economic Research is pencilling in 0.9%-1.7% inflation in November.

The lower-end of the central bank’s forecast range for November is higher than the actual 0.8% inflation recorded in October. From January to October, inflation averaged 2.6%, settling within the government’s 2%-4% annual target.

“The increase in electricity rates as well as higher prices of gasoline, LPG and selected food items are seen as the primary sources of upward price pressures for the month,” the BSP said.

“Meanwhile, inflation could be tempered by lower domestic rice prices and the appreciation of the peso,” it added.

The BSP earlier this month left its benchmark rate unchanged at 4% — a decision described as a “prudent pause” to let the previous cuts to the policy rate and reserve requirement work their way through the economy.

But BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said monetary authorities could still slash key interest rates anew in their eighth and last policy review for the year on December 12. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
