TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
araneta properties
Aside from this project with Sta. Lucia Land, Araneta Properties has in its inventory an additional 215 hectares of land in Bulacan and in Ilocos Norte.
aranetaproperties.com
Araneta, Sta. Lucia Land sign joint venture deal to expand Bulacan project
(Philstar.com) - November 29, 2019 - 3:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Araneta Properties Inc. announced Friday it signed a joint venture deal with Sta. Lucia Land to expand the 230-hectare Colinas Verdes project in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

Araneta Properties has an existing agreement with Sta. Lucia Land to develop the Colinas Verdes project, of which 57% of the 230-hectare development has been completed and sold.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Araneta Properties said that under the new agreement, it will add another 58 hectares to the existing development “to be able to meet strong market demand for residential lots in the area.”

The expansion area is within a kilometer of the proposed MRT-7 station along Quirino Highway in Caloocan City, the company added.

“This increases our Colinas Project with Sta. Lucia to almost 300 hectares, and will complement the existing Colinas development as well as our soon to be launched country club and the other areas of development of the Araneta Group in the vicinity,” Araneta Properties Chairman Gregorio Ma. Araneta III said.

Aside from this project with Sta. Lucia Land, Araneta Properties has in its inventory an additional 215 hectares of land in Bulacan and in Ilocos Norte.

As of 2:26 p.m. Friday, shares in Araneta Properties were down 4 centavos or 2.52% to P1.55 each. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

ARANETA PROPERTIES INC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Let us cheer our athletes
By Boo Chanco | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
Our SEA Games hosting had a very bumpy start, thanks to a “bright star” who is proving to be not that bright. This proves again that our politicians are bad managers.
Business
fb tw
‘Money can’t buy me love’
By Roberto R. Romulo | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
So lament the Beatles in their 1964 hit song “Can’t Buy Me Love”. Presidential Spokesperson Sal Panelo, self-styled fashionista and eternal optimist, however thinks otherwise
Business
fb tw
Brightest political stars
By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
If it is impossible to separate politics from our hosting of the SEA Games, it is because we can’t.
Business
fb tw
Ayala sells P15 billion preferred shares
By Iris Gonzales | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, sold P15 billion worth of preferred shares.
Business
fb tw
Six firms bag top awards for responsible mining
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
Six out of the 22 shortlisted mining firms in the country bagged the Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award, the...
Business
fb tw
Latest
17 hours ago
SE Asia economies under pressure to diversify amid trade tensions – ADB
By Czeriza Valencia | 17 hours ago
Economies in Southeast Asia are now hard-pressed to diversify their economic base as they feel the pinch of trade tensions,...
Business
fb tw
17 hours ago
Index retreats on lean trades, foreign selling
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The Philippine stock market was down anew yesterday after bouncing back on Thursday.
Business
fb tw
17 hours ago
Customs collections hit P555 billion, lower than target in 11 months
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
With less than a month before 2019 ends, the Bureau of Customs has to double its collection effort as its revenue fell short...
Business
fb tw
AMA Rural Bank gets TRO on closure order by PDIC
By Lawrence Agcaoili | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
AMA Rural Bank of businessman Amable Aguiluz has obtained a temporary restraining order preventing the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and state-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. from further implementing a closure...
17 hours ago
Business
fb tw
ARTA orders state firms to submit list of pending contracts
By Louella Desiderio | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) is requiring all government agencies to submit a list of all their pending contracts to the body by Dec.9, in line with a directive from President Duterte.
17 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with