TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
IPO
Shares in Fruitas opened P1.82 apiece versus the offer price of P1.68 each. As of 11:08 a.m., shares in Fruitas were trading at P2.26 apiece, up 34.52%.
PSE/Twitter
Fruitas shares open higher on stock market debut
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 29, 2019 - 11:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Shares of Fruitas Holdings Inc. — one of the leading food stall operators in the country — opened higher on their stock market debut Friday, as the company seeks to raise funds to “aggressively” grow its business.

Shares in Fruitas opened P1.82 apiece versus the offer price of P1.68 each.

As of 11:08 a.m., shares in Fruitas were trading at P2.26 apiece, up 34.52%. The main index was in the red.

The company offered 533,660,000 primary common shares with an over-allotment option of up to 68,340,000 outstanding common shares. Upon listing, Fruitas’ market capitalization will be at P3.6 billion.

Proceeds from the initial public offering will be used to fund Fruitas’ store network expansion and improvement, as well as acquisitions and new concept introductions and to reduce the company’s debt.

“Together with the IPO proceeds and strong cash generation of our operations, the listing will open up more opportunities for us to aggressively grow our business,” Fruitas President and CEO Lester Yu said.

Fruitas is targeting to add 250 stores annually until 2022. Its business has grown to over 1,000 stores across 24 active brands nationwide.

FRUITAS HOLDINGS INC. INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Let us cheer our athletes
By Boo Chanco | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
Our SEA Games hosting had a very bumpy start, thanks to a “bright star” who is proving to be not that bright. This proves again that our politicians are bad managers.
Business
fb tw
‘Money can’t buy me love’
By Roberto R. Romulo | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
So lament the Beatles in their 1964 hit song “Can’t Buy Me Love”. Presidential Spokesperson Sal Panelo, self-styled fashionista and eternal optimist, however thinks otherwise
Business
fb tw
Brightest political stars
By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
If it is impossible to separate politics from our hosting of the SEA Games, it is because we can’t.
Business
fb tw
POGOs now occupy over a million square meters of office space in Metro Manila
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"POGOs now occupy about 10% of total leasable office space in Metro Manila or 1.14 million sq metres (12.3 million sq fe...
Business
fb tw
Ayala sells P15 billion preferred shares
By Iris Gonzales | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, sold P15 billion worth of preferred shares.
Business
fb tw
Latest
13 hours ago
Customs collections hit P555 billion, lower than target in 11 months
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
With less than a month before 2019 ends, the Bureau of Customs has to double its collection effort as its revenue fell short...
Business
fb tw
AMA Rural Bank gets TRO on closure order by PDIC
By Lawrence Agcaoili | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
AMA Rural Bank of businessman Amable Aguiluz has obtained a temporary restraining order preventing the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and state-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. from further implementing a closure...
13 hours ago
Business
fb tw
ARTA orders state firms to submit list of pending contracts
By Louella Desiderio | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) is requiring all government agencies to submit a list of all their pending contracts to the body by Dec.9, in line with a directive from President Duterte.
13 hours ago
Business
fb tw
AirAsia expands Philippines market share further in Q3
By Richmond Mercurio | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
AirAsia Group Bhd reported strong third quarter performance of its Philippine operations, which saw its share in the domestic market expand further during the period.
13 hours ago
Business
fb tw
AUB profit jumps 66% in 9 months
By Lawrence Agcaoili | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
Rebisco Group-led Asia United Bank is confident of finishing the year strong as its net income jumped by 66 percent to P3.8 billion from January to September compared to P2.3 billion in the same period last yea...
13 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with