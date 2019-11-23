TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Aircraft backlog for Airbus rises in Philippines on more orders
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - November 23, 2019 - 12:00am

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – The Philippines remains to be a lucrative market for aircraft manufacturer Airbus as air traffic growth in the country continues to accelerate.

“We enjoy a very good backlog of Airbus aircraft for all Philippine carriers,” Aymeric Dupront, Airbus head of airline marketing for South East Asia, Japan, India and Israel, said in an interview in Hamburg, Germany.

Dupront said the A321neo has the highest backlog for Airbus in the country at present, followed by the wide body A330neo.

“Philippines is a market where you need single aisles and high frequencies. But since the traffic is growing at such a fast pace, all the carriers need larger single aisles,” he said.

“We need solutions to cope with this growing traffic without touching the infrastructures. We just have to get bigger aircraft because you preserve the same slots, the same parkings at the airport, you can carry more passengers without touching the infrastructure, “ Dupront said.

The Airbus official said over 200 aircraft from both local and foreign carriers are presently needed to satisfy the entire Filipino market.

Dupront said Airbus expects demand to triple to 600 aircraft over the next 20 years.

“So what we see is a trend for bigger aircraft, bigger single aisles like the 321s,” Dupront said.

According to Airbus, the A320 Family of aircraft is currently the world’s most popular single aisle aircraft, emerging as the preferred choice of low cost carriers.

The A320 family of aircraft can carry 124 to 244 passengers and allows operators to match the right aircraft size to demand, covering the entire market, from low to high density routes to longer range thin routes.

The latest order is in addition to the 32 A321neo aircraft the company ordered in 2011, which are for delivery until 2022.

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines has made an order of 21 A321neos to Airbus. “We are in a world where the fuel prices are usually rising and in a world where the passenger tickets are going down. Your new solution for airlines is to get more efficient aircraft and the Philippines is a perfect example of this with the backlog of 321neo and 330neo,” Dupront said.

He said there is a fleet of 132 Airbus aircraft flying with the Philippines at present.

Cebu Pacific last June ordered a total of 31 next generation aircraft from Airbus comprised of 16 A330neo and 15 A320neo family aircraft which are scheduled for delivery between 2021 and 2026.

The latest order is in addition to the 32 A321neo aircraft the company ordered in 2011, which are for delivery until 2022.

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines has made an order of 21 A321neos to Airbus.

AIRBUS AYMERIC DUPRON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Good intentions, bad executions
By Boo Chanco | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Depending on what story you have read, the President has ordered a stop to rice importation, or Sec. Carlos Dominguez is saying there is no ban on rice importation. One thing is clear… government is confused...
Business
Sponsored
How Filipinos can play for $208M American jackpot prize this holiday
1 day ago
The American Mega Millions lottery jackpot is set at $208 million for the draw on Friday night. Playing this game from overseas...
Business
Business apathy
By Roberto R. Romulo | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
When former World Trade Organization director-general Pascal Lamy, was asked during a 90-minute online “chat” in late February 2006: “In your view, what should be the role of the business community...
Business
Aboitiz sees airport projects as attractive infra ventures
By Catherine Talavera | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
he infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group said it remains open to opportunities in various projects, but stressed that airport ventures remain more attractive as there are no right of way issues involved.
Business
PayMaya adopts national QR code
By Catherine Talavera | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
PayMaya Philippines Inc., the digital financial services arm of PLDT’s Voyager Innovations, said it is the first e-wallet to officially adopt QR Ph, the national quick response code standard launched by the...
Business
Latest
37 minutes ago
Interbank borrowings, bonds excluded from bank reserves BSP says move to free up more funds
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has excluded interbank borrowings, repurchase agreements, as well as bonds issued to financial...
Business
Lack of investors delaying Silanganmining project
By Louise Maureen Simeon | November 23, 2019 - 12:00am
The difficulty in getting investors due to the current regulatory climate is seen to delay the $750-million Silangan copper and gold project, one of the biggest mining investments in the country.
37 minutes ago
Business
GBP to supply power needs of GERI township in Boracay
By Danessa Rivera | November 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Pangilinan-led Global Business Power Corp. (GBP) has secured a deal to provide the electricity needs of Global Estate-Resorts Inc. (GERI) in its township in Boracay.
37 minutes ago
Business
Index recovers slightly, ends week 1.4% lower
By Iris Gonzales | November 23, 2019 - 12:00am
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index managed to make a slight turnaround later in the day ending in the green albeit flat.
37 minutes ago
Business
Desperate times, desperate measures
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | November 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Some may not realize it yet, but our country is on the verge of a major power supply crisis that could turn out to be far worse than that experienced in the ‘90s if left unaddressed.
37 minutes ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with