Instead of purchasing lottery tickets in person, Filipinos can use the services of theLotter.com to win American lottery jackpot.
Photo Release
How Filipinos can play for $208M American jackpot prize this holiday
(Philstar.com) - November 21, 2019 - 7:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — It’s a fact that the biggest jackpots in the world are offered by American lotteries. Local ones may pale in comparison.

Like lottery fans elsewhere, Filipinos are envious of what is available in the United States, especially with the knowledge that traveling there to purchase lottery tickets is not at all feasible.

The American Mega Millions lottery jackpot is set at $208 million for the draw on Friday night. Playing this game from overseas is possible when signing up at theLotter, the world’s leading online ticket purchasing service.

This opportunity is now open to Filipinos as well.

Play American lotteries from your home

Instead of purchasing lottery tickets in person, Filipinos can use the services of theLotter.com.

TheLotter sends its local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world.

The website charges customers a transaction fee and a scanned copy of the ticket is uploaded to their private account before the draw. No commissions are taken from winning tickets.

Playing the lottery online at theLotter is simple, safe and secure. All transactions, as well as personal information, are protected with Geotrust 128 SSL bit security.

The website is user-friendly and features 24/7 customer support through Live Chat, telephone, email and several social media channels.

Players can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Mega Millions, Powerball, EuroMillions, Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more.

Filipinos, too, can play these international lotteries online without leaving home.

Foreign winners of American lottery prizes

Over the years, theLotter has paid out over $97 million in prizes to more than 5 million winners from across the globe.

The most amazing stories are those of a woman from Panama and a man from Iraq who both won huge lottery jackpots by purchasing their tickets online at theLotter.

Despite being retired, Aura D. from Panama had continued working to support her kids. She purchased official lottery tickets online in July 2017 and ended up winning a $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot prize.

Baghdad resident M.M. bought tickets to the Oregon Megabucks lottery in August 2015 and won a $6.4 million jackpot. The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in media outlets all over the world.

All of them noted that it was perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes buying official tickets online at theLotter.

Can you take home Mega Millions jackpot?

Setting up a free account at online ticket purchasing service theLotter will take but a few moments.

For a very lucky Filipino, winning the massive Mega Millions jackpot could be just a click away.

 

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from the Philippines, visit theLotter.com.

