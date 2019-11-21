TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
inflation
The impact of inflation on the bottom 30% income households softened to 0.8% last month versus September’s 0.9% and 9.5% recorded a year ago.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman
Inflation as experienced by the poor eased in October — PSA
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 21, 2019 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Price increases felt by poor Filipino families continued to ease in October, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Wednesday.

The impact of inflation on the bottom 30% income households softened to 0.8% last month versus September’s 0.9% and 9.5% recorded a year ago.

The latest reading was the slowest price growth experienced by poor families since the 0.9% registered in November 2015, the PSA said. Year-to-date, inflation felt by poor households averaged 3.5%.

“An annual decline of 0.7% was recorded in the index of fuel, light and water,” the PSA said.

“Moreover, annual increments were slower in the indices of food, beverages and tobacco at 0.6%; and services, 2.8%,” it added.

“Meanwhile, the indices of clothing, housing and repairs, and miscellaneous retained their previous month’s annual rate.”

Headline inflation continued its downtrend in October and decelerated to 0.8%, the slowest since the 0.7% rate recorded in April 2016. Year-to-date, overall price gains averaged 2.6%, settling within the government’s 2%-4% annual target.

According to the PSA, the 0.9% annual drop in heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index mainly contributed to the benign inflation in October. Prices of rice — a Filipino main staple — fell for the sixth straight month 9.7% while prices of corn, a popular rice substitute, contracted 3.9%.

Transport costs likewise posted a decline last month by 1.7%. Meanwhile, softer price gains were registered in energy-related items and utility costs.

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bureaucratic ineptness undermines BBB
By Rey Gamboa | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Passing the baton to the private sector to take the lead in bringing the Philippine government’s ambitious golden age of infrastructure to the finish line in the last remaining effective two years of the current...
Business
TV5 expects turnaround with new strategic plan
By Catherine Talavera | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
TV5 Network Inc. expects a turn around in its business in the near term with the implementation of a new strategic plan, its top executive said.
Business
NGCP investing P463 billion for power grid
By Danessa Rivera | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines is investing P463 billion in the next decade to transform the country’s power grid as the strongest in Southeast Asia.
Business
What’s in a cauldron?
By Iris Gonzales | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
A cauldron symbolizes magical transformation, prosperity and endless feasting.
Business
BSP chief raises target for cashless transactions
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is confident of raising the share of cashless transactions in the country to 30 percent from...
Business
Latest
12 hours ago
Philippines, China tie up for competition law enforcement
By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Competition Commission has tied up with China’s State Administration for Market Regulation to strengthen...
Business
BPI doubles bond issue size to P100 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands doubled the size of its bond issuance program to P100 billion as it intends to raise more funds to bankroll its expansion program and diversify its funding sources.
12 hours ago
Business
Megaworld builds upscale residential village in Cavite
By Iris Gonzales | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Megaworld is building its first upscale residential village inside a 251-hectare property in Trece Martires City, Cavite.
12 hours ago
Business
Semirara mining operations suspended
By Danessa Rivera | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Energy has suspended the mining activities of Semirara Mining and Power Corp. after a mudslide incident in its facility in Antique last month.
12 hours ago
Business
edotco-ISOC tandem raring to build up common tower infrastructure
By Richmond Mercurio | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
The tandem of Malaysia-based tower giant edotco Group Sdn. Bhd. and Filipino firm ISOC Infrastructure Inc. of Megawide co-founder Michael Cosiquien looks to hit the ground running within the year with the first of...
12 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with