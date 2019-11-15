TECHNOLOGY
Corporate regulators also directed the CMIC to determine the violations committed by R&L employees and officers “for the purpose of instituting administrative or criminal action against responsible persons when warranted.”
SEC orders takeover of troubled brokerage hit by P700-million stock theft
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2019 - 6:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said it ordered the Capital Markets and Integrity Corp. to take over the operations of troubled brokerage firm R&L Investments, which was forced to stop operating after an employee allegedly stole P700 million worth of stocks.

In an order dated November 14, the SEC said the CMIC — the independent audit, surveillance and compliance arm of the Philippine Stock Exchange — will take over the 50-year-old R&L Investments to protect the company’s trade-related assets and settle its liabilities to its customers.

According to the SEC, initial investigation showed that approximately P700 million worth of propriety and client shares were illegally transferred to another account and were allegedly sold without client authorization by R&L’s settlement clerk Marlo Moron. The development was first uncovered by newspaper The Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Moron allegedly admitted to forging reports to conceal his actions from the management. The rogue employee said he acted alone and had no cash or securities left to return.

The SEC said the multi-million peso stock theft “will result in the R&L’s financial condition being so deteriorated that it will not readily meet the demands if its customers for the delivery of securities and/or payment of sales proceeds.”

