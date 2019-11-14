TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Ayala Corp.
In this photo are (from left) Ayala Corp. chief finance officer Jose Teodoro Limcaoco, chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and president Fernando Zobel de Ayala.
Joey Viduya, file
Ayala Corp. to invest $237.5-M in Myanmar’s Yoma Group
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 12:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Corp. announced Thursday it will invest over $200 million in Myanmar’s Yoma Group as part of its strategy to pursue international expansion.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the Philippines’ oldest conglomerate said it will buy 20% stake in each of Yoma Group’s two holding firms — Singapore-listed Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. and Myanmar-listed First Myanmar Investment Public Co. Ltd. — for up to $237.5 million.

The two companies said their partnership will be the biggest investment by a private Philippine firm in Myanmar.

“Our partnership with the Yoma Group gives Ayala a unique opportunity to participate in Myanmar’s growth story,” Ayala Chairman & CEO Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said.

“We could not imagine a better way to do this than with the Pun family, whose solid, decades-long reputation as a business house has cemented their expertise in multiple sectors such as real estate, banking, automotive, healthcare, power, and tourism, among others,” he added.

Ayala Corp. said it will be the second largest investor in both holding companies once the transaction is completed. Yoma Group is led by Myanmar’s Pun family.

As a diversified conglomerate in Myanmar, Yoma Group has overlapping interests in real estate, power, financial services, automotive and healthcare.

Meanwhile, Ayala has established its presence in Indonesia, Vietnam and China, as well as in Australia, Europe, the US and Mexico.

“I am extremely pleased and honoured to have Ayala become one of our most important strategic partners, a partnership that reflects their faith in the future of Myanmar, and validates the Yoma Group’s business model,” said Serge Pun, executive chairman of YSH and FMI.

As of 11:48 a.m. Thursday, shares in Ayala were down 0.73%. The main index also slipped 0.44%.

AYALA CORP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cars program headed for epic fail?
By Rey Gamboa | November 14, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine government’s Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy program is going through some rough roads, and if no concerted effort is conjured with its two participating vehicle companies, may well...
Business
Men of Legacy
By Joey Concepcion | 13 hours ago
The whole nation mourns the recent passing of a great pillar of the Philippine economy, John Gokongwei Jr. He was a leader...
Business
Deaths in the empires
By Iris Gonzales | November 14, 2019 - 12:00am
One died peacefully on Nov. 9 a number that symbolizes life after death marking a grand ending to a legendary life story; the other collapsed on the same day, doing one of the things closest to his heart basketball...
Business
Newly appointed PAL Holdings exec Lucio 'Bong' Tan Jr. passes away
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
(2nd update) Lucio “Bong” Tan Jr., the newly-appointed president of PAL Holdings Inc., passed away Monday. He...
Business
ALI to spend P18 billion for Tarlac township
By Catherine Talavera | November 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Ayala Land Inc. will spend about P18 billion over the next 10 to 15 years for the development of a 290-hectare property into its first integrated mixed-use estate in Tarlac City.
Business
Latest
13 hours ago
MAP names former PSE head as president for 2020
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The Management Association of the Philippines has named lawyer Francis Lim as its president for 2020, the 71st to hold the...
Business
13 hours ago
Philippines mulls tariff hit vs Thailand over WTO ruling
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
A trade war may be brewing between the Philippines and Thailand as the Department of Trade and Industry is considering the...
Business
13 hours ago
Index plunges below 8,000 on Trump’s new tariff threat
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The Stock market tumbled below the 8,000 level following US President Donald Trump’s renewed tariff threat against...
Business
13 hours ago
DOF sees passage of ‘sin’ tax hike bill by year-end
By Mary Grace Padin | 13 hours ago
The Department of Finance expects Congress to pass before the end of the year a bill which would increase taxes on alcohol...
Business
‘No more rate cuts this year’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | November 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Economists said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may step on the brake pedal and keep interest rates unchanged today, as the easing cycle is expected to resume next year.
13 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with