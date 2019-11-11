TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Cebu Pacific
Different routes will go on sale every eight hours from November 11 to 12, Cebu Pacific said.
file
Cebu Pacific holds 2-day '11.11' seat sale
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2019 - 12:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Budget carrier Cebu Pacific on Monday announced a two-day seat sale for domestic and international flights.

Different routes will go on sale every eight hours from November 11 to 12, Cebu Pacific said.

The travel period for the discounted flights is from June 1 to September 30 next year.

CEBU PACIFIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Wishing for a brand new car? Christmas comes early with Toyota's November price knockdown
2 hours ago
This holiday season, drive off with a brand new car from your nearest Toyota dealership, which is offering the grandest deals...
Business
National Transportation Safety Board
By Boo Chanco | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
A few weeks ago, 19 farmers were killed and several others injured in Apayao when the truck they were riding plunged backwards down a deep ravine. They were on their way home after collecting government-subsidized...
Business
John Gokongwei Jr., from angry boy to legendary Taipan
By Iris Gonzales | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
His story reads like fiction, every bit like an urban legend, straight out of a movie. But fiction it is not.
Business
Chevron selling 45% stake in Malampaya
By Iris Gonzales | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Chevron is selling its 45 percent stake in the $4.5 billion Malampaya deep water-gas-to-power project and has reportedly closed a preliminary deal with Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corp., industry sources said.
Business
Seven is significant
By Wilson Sy | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
In a previous article, we cited the reasons why the Philippine peso is appreciating, one of which is the increasing likelihood of a phase-one US-China trade deal (see Technicals point to a stable and stronger peso,...
Business
Latest
2 hours ago
Newly appointed PAL Holdings exec Lucio 'Bong' Tan Jr. passes away
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
(2nd update) Lucio “Bong” Tan Jr., the newly-appointed president of PAL Holdings Inc., passed away Monday. He...
Business
Planned joint oil, gas exploration more favorable to China’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The planned joint oil and gas exploration between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea is more advantageous to China, an influential defense think tank said.
13 hours ago
Business
Index may climb anew this week
By Iris Gonzales | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The stock market index may build momentum and trade in a new range this week as it inches higher due to foreign fund inflows and improving investor sentiment, according to Chris Mangun of AAA Securities.
13 hours ago
Business
Telco capex to stay elevated next year
By Richmond Mercurio | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The country’s two telecommunications giants will continue to allocate jacked-up levels of capital spending next year, but it’s not because of the entry of a new competition in the form of a third player,...
13 hours ago
Business
Aboitiz studying participation in Sangley
By Richmond Mercurio | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The Aboitiz Group is studying whether or not it will participate in the planned development of Sangley airport in Cavite into an international gateway given its involvement in a consortium which is also seeking to...
13 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with