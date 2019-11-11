Different routes will go on sale every eight hours from November 11 to 12, Cebu Pacific said.
file
Cebu Pacific holds 2-day '11.11' seat sale
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2019 - 12:29pm
MANILA, Philippines — Budget carrier Cebu Pacific on Monday announced a two-day seat sale for domestic and international flights.
Different routes will go on sale every eight hours from November 11 to 12, Cebu Pacific said.
The travel period for the discounted flights is from June 1 to September 30 next year.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
By Richmond Mercurio | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Recommended